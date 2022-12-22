Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1
Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It's the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cockfighting discovered in central Nebraska, 10 facing charges
Ten men are facing felony charges for cockfighting discovered in central Nebraska, Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch says. On Dec. 17, dispatch got a 911 call about illegal gambling going on involving roosters in a rural part of the county about 10 miles east of St. Paul. Busch said a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State organnizing 'First Day Hikes' at parks
HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it will host nearly 60 guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort. Designed to promote a healthy start in the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
West Virginia sees significant decline in chronic homelessness
(The Center Square) – West Virginia is among the top three states that saw the greatest percentage decline in its population of people experiencing chronic patterns of homelessness over the past 15 years, according to a new annual homeless assessment report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Polling place change in Fairview, ballot drop box ban in Wright Twp. under consideration
Some Mountain Top residents will be changing polling places for the Jan. 31, 2023 special election for the 27th state Senate District. Mountain Top Hose Company No. 1 officials told the county election bureau that its building, where Fairview Twp. residents normally vote, will not be available for the election. Fire chief Pete Kohl reported at the December Fairview Twp. supervisors meeting that fire trucks cannot be left outdoors all day during mid-winter. The election board voted to change the polling place to the Fairview Twp. municipal building.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winter storm kept police, plow crews busy
The treacherous winter weather that slowed or, in some cases, stopped holiday traffic in Northwest Indiana largely has come to an end. In fact, Region high temperatures are forecast this week to soar above 50 degrees Thursday and the unseasonable warmth will continue through the weekend and beyond. While that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State launches new review of CAFO standards
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms. A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of the review. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Struzzi: Eager to see what Shapiro offers, urges focus on actions 'in a bipartisan manner'
In a year-end newsletter to his constituents, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, expressed holiday and New Year’s greetings on behalf of his family and staff. He also said he is eager to see what the Shapiro administration will offer. “As we all know, we will be forging ahead with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges
(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
SWEPCO crews struggle to restore power after Arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO crews are working hard to restore power after strong winds from an Arctic front knocked tree limbs into power lines, along with scattered equipment issues that knocked out the juice all across their service area in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. The worst is in Louisiana where...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Prehn steps down from DNR board, Democrats want Evers appointees voted on
(The Center Square) – It’s the latest sign that the second Tony Evers administration could be different. Fredrick Prehn, who was first appointed to Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board under Gov. Scott Walker, on Friday resigned his seat. Prehn fought any and all efforts to force him out...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Valley Santa serves a record number of children in need
Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, Valley Santa provided Christmas gifts to a record number of children in need this year. Attorney Sarah Borland, vice president of the Valley Santa board and coordinator of the program with her parents, Attorneys Ruth and Kim Borland, said Valley Santa volunteers shopped for more than 4,500 children in Luzerne County — a 9% increase from last year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Metzgar previews 2023 session
Delegate Ric Metzgar (R-6) would like to preview the 445th Session of the Maryland General Assembly which meets starting January 11 through April 10, 2023. Delegate Metzgar pre-filed one bill to reduce the number of Early Voting days to four days not including Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. He feels this would be an important cost saving measure because he feels that the current Early Voting system is too long. This measure would save taxpayers money.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day
Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day, an annual day of remembrance for the Alaskan icon. Jim Varsos, better known by his stage name Hobo Jim, died after a battle with cancer Oct. 2021 at the age of 68. Governor Mike Dunleavy issued an official proclamation recognizing Varsos’ birthday as Hobo...
Comments / 0