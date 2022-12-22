Read full article on original website
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in
Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
Extreme cold, hundreds of flights canceled after storm
The dangerous sub-zero arctic cold front has arrived in Colorado. Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow continues to fall and wind chills could drop temperatures to 50 degrees below zero.
Arctic blast gels diesel, stalls semis on Colorado highways
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop
The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees. Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before...
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
Man nearly loses feet from frostbite
Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. The arctic cold front brought the negative temperatures dropping DIA down to 24 degrees below zero. Travis Michels forecasts. Some...
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency
It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — Denver International Airport is in for a dangerous mix of subzero temperatures, strong winds and snow, just as the holiday travel season begins. As of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, more than 150 flights were canceled at DIA and more than 700 were delayed, according to FlightAware. An arctic...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Denver airport sees record-breaking temperature drop
An arctic cold front arrived in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong wind and an extreme temperature drop that will stick around until the weekend.
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
Snow possible Wednesday night, again on Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our chance for snow is still small Wednesday night. Bigger snow will fall over the mountains and up and down the Front Range Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow: Round One. Snow on the Western Slope Wednesday night looks more and more limited. We’ve told...
Travelers stuck as hundreds of flights cancel in Denver
Thousands of flights have been canceled around the country and hundreds at Denver International Airport as the arctic storm that hit Colorado moved east across the U.S.
VIDEO: Chair falls off Breckenridge ski lift with person on it amid high winds
Video footage posted online shows that a chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday amid high winds. A person was on the chair at the time and is okay. The chair that can be seen on the ground appears to have disconnected near the top of the lift. The cause of the disconnection remains under investigation.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Hundreds of flights canceled at Denver International Airport as storm clashes with strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
