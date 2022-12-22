ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in

Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop

The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees. Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Man nearly loses feet from frostbite

Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. The arctic cold front brought the negative temperatures dropping DIA down to 24 degrees below zero. Travis Michels forecasts. Some...
COLORADO STATE
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport

DENVER — Denver International Airport is in for a dangerous mix of subzero temperatures, strong winds and snow, just as the holiday travel season begins. As of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, more than 150 flights were canceled at DIA and more than 700 were delayed, according to FlightAware. An arctic...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Snow possible Wednesday night, again on Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our chance for snow is still small Wednesday night. Bigger snow will fall over the mountains and up and down the Front Range Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow: Round One. Snow on the Western Slope Wednesday night looks more and more limited. We’ve told...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Hundreds of flights canceled at Denver International Airport as storm clashes with strong holiday travel demand

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy