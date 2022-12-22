ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Tipsheet: As quarterback carousel whirls, Missouri mulls offensive future

College football’s quarterback carousel keeps spinning as proven veterans seeking fresh starts or better platforms with new schools. Saturday brought news of DJ Uiagalelei moving from Clemson to Oregon State and Kedon Slovis transferring from Pittsburgh to BYU. Uiagalelei went 22-6 as a starter at Clemson, but he failed...
Offense stalls late as MU falls 27-17 to Wake in Gasparilla Bowl

Early in the second half, Missouri’s offense finally showed signs of life. Brady Cook used his legs and his arms to move the ball efficiently. Even the offensive line, which previously looked inept, got its act together. The Tigers cooked Wake Forest on outside zones to the left, the last of which went for a Cody Schrader touchdown.
