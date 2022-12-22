15-year-old John Glenn high student now able to touch mom, slowly recovers from hit-and-run

Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver in critical condition after losing control, hitting wall and tree on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A speeding driver crashed into both the wall on I-94 and a tree Sunday night in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, the 37-year-old Ford Gratiot lost control of her Honda CRV on eastbound I-94 near Concord around 11:50 p.m. She went off the road and...
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
Have you seen Dr. Bolek Payan?
fox2detroit.com
Innocent victim killed after speeding driver flees Dearborn traffic stop, runs red light
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A speeding driver caused a fatal crash after fleeing a traffic stop Monday morning in Dearborn. Police said a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a van that was speeding around 9 a.m. Instead of stopping, the driver went through a red light at Michigan Avenue and Gulley, hitting an SUV. A 31-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was killed.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings on Christmas Day
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two fatal shootings on Christmas Day in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said they received a call around 7:45 a.m. for a body found near John R Street and Lantz Avenue. Officers on the scene found a person who appeared to have...
Detroit News
Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff with Detroit police on Christmas Day
Detroit — After a seven-hour standoff Sunday, Detroit police got a barricaded gunman to surrender, according to a spokesperson. Police were following up on a report of a violent person with a weapon from Saturday when the man's family told police he had been violent to them on Sunday, Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.
Arab American News
Family, lawyer of mentally ill man who was shot dead by Dearborn police are looking for answers
DEARBORN – An Arab American man with a history of mental health problems was shot dead by Dearborn Police last Sunday after he stormed the department’s headquarters with a stolen handgun. While investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident, the victim’s family...
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old cuts classmate with pocket knife during altercation at Westland bus stop
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A student was arrested Thursday morning after they cut their classmate during an altercation at a bus stop in Westland. School officials say a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old from Schweitzer Elementary School engaged in a physical altercation before the start of school. At some point,...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit woman whose apt. has no heat during storm says she doesn't want Christmas presents, she wants answers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Miss Leonard lives at Russell Wood Apartments in Detroit. She tells 7 Action News she's lived here for about four years and her unit hasn't had heat for about two years. Leonard says it's been a big problem, but became a massive problem during the holiday...
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte couple loses everything in house fire a night before Christmas
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Downriver couple is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Saturday. Katie and Jennifer’s home on Hudson Street in Wyandotte caught fire as they prepared for Christmas Day. "Doing last-minute wrapping, just trying to get ready for the holidays. Ready to...
WILX-TV
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner say they have always wanted to start a family but adding a party of five has surprised even them. The couple got married in 2019 and decided to start trying for a family. However, things didn’t go as planned at first.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian seriously hurt while crossing Westland road
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian Dec. 8 in Westland. The victim was crossing Merriman at Palmer just after 7 p.m. when a vehicle headed south hit them. The victim was seriously hurt. The suspect vehicle may have minor...
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
fox2detroit.com
'Don't go to sleep': Woman rushes to help 14-year-old after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman rushed to try to save a teen boy after he was shot Monday on Detroit's west side. The woman, who does not want to be identified, hear gunshots near her home in the area of 7 Mile and Southfield around 6 p.m. and went outside, where she saw the 14-year-old running toward her.
Dearborn police station shooting: New details about man killed by officer, how it happened
When a man entered a Dearborn police station and pointed a gun at an officer a week ago Sunday, there was bullet-resistant glass between them, but that wasn’t enough to prevent bloodshed. Ali Naji, 33 — who is believed to have struggled with mental illness — walked into the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department that afternoon with a stolen 9mm pistol and looked around before an officer in a nearby room entered the lobby, according to...
whmi.com
Good Samaritan Passes Away After Being Struck On I-96
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of a Good Samaritan who died from injuries sustained after being struck while trying to help someone after a series of freeway crashes. Deputies responded around 10:30pm last Saturday to a vehicle crash on the overpass of eastbound I-96...
fox2detroit.com
Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
Detroit News
Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother
Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
