ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 2

Related
WXII 12

North Carolina Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts Monday morning

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke Energy has announced Monday that it has met today’s expected peak energy demand in the Carolinas, thanks to its customers. This comes after Duke Energy asked customers in the Carolinas to conserve energy through Monday morning. Duke Energy said the extremely cold temperatures and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Hundreds of thousands left without power in North Carolina

(NewsNation) — Colder temperatures from a huge winter storm and higher usage of heat led Duke Energy to intentionally cut off power for rolling blackouts Saturday. More than 450,000 were without power in North Carolina on Christmas Eve morning, as the storm, which is creating high winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills, continues in much of the U.S. That number later went down to a little over 200,000 in the afternoon, according to a website that tracks outages.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow

Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
NEW BERN, NC
WAVY News 10

Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy