WXII 12
North Carolina Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts Monday morning
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke Energy has announced Monday that it has met today’s expected peak energy demand in the Carolinas, thanks to its customers. This comes after Duke Energy asked customers in the Carolinas to conserve energy through Monday morning. Duke Energy said the extremely cold temperatures and...
VIDEO: NC TV meteorologist makes his own white Christmas with 10 inches of snow
It was brutally cold this Christmas weekend -- and we received no snow. But that didn't stop one TV meteorologist!
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 480,000
As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.
WITN
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
NC 12 and other Outer Banks spots still flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Outer Banks are expected to still be underwater on Christmas Eve. N.C. 12, which is typically hit by storms, was flooded by 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. By 8:30 p.m., the road was still closed […]
Bitter cold, high winds aimed at NC trigger flood warning along Outer Banks
"Residents and visitors in this area should be prepared for flooding," Dare County officials said.
newsnationnow.com
Hundreds of thousands left without power in North Carolina
(NewsNation) — Colder temperatures from a huge winter storm and higher usage of heat led Duke Energy to intentionally cut off power for rolling blackouts Saturday. More than 450,000 were without power in North Carolina on Christmas Eve morning, as the storm, which is creating high winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills, continues in much of the U.S. That number later went down to a little over 200,000 in the afternoon, according to a website that tracks outages.
wccbcharlotte.com
NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
Electricity providers asking customers to conserve energy to prevent power outages
NCEC said making little changes can help avoid service interruptions and power outages.
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow
Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
wcti12.com
Weather leads to power outages in ENC
Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
WAVY News 10
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
How businesses, churches are working to keep people warm as arctic air hits NC
Communities across central North Carolina are working to make sure people in all walks of life stay safe during the Christmas weekend.
Travelers who are driving battle high winds, brutal cold temps on way to holiday destination
"The wind is blowing us all over the highway."
Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
