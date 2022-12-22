ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

'Flash Freeze,' Wind Chill Warnings Issued For Parts Of Maryland On Winter Solstice

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
NWS rain projections for Thursday in Maryland. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Winter is here in more ways than one.

Maryland is bracing for wicked weather in the coming days as a storm front is expected to dump rain, snow, and ice throughout the region that could hit parts of the state as soon as Wednesday night, marking the winter solstice and start of winter.

According to officials, the storm, which began bringing wintry weather to parts of the US beginning on Monday, Dec. 19, is expected to continue moving east, entering Maryland on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Officials say that Thursday morning is expected to start with rain before the temperatures plummet on Thursday night, early on Friday, Dec. 23, leading to the potential of ice building up on roadways.

Strong winds are expected to follow the dip in temperatures across Maryland that could bring down power lines or fallen trees throughout the region.

A Flood Watch is also being put in place for parts of the state along the I-95 corridor in advance of the storm through Friday, Dec.

“(There is a) snow, ice, and flooding rain threat early Thursday morning through Thursday evening,” according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. “Rapidly falling temperatures could result in a ‘flash freeze’ Friday and dangerously cold wind chill midday Friday through Saturday (Dec. 24) night.”

A Wind Chill Watch is also in effect for parts of Western and Northern Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

 Officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) caution that with tens of thousands of holiday travelers expecting to hit the roads in Maryland, travelers should exercise extra caution.

 “This is a busy week for holiday travelers and we’re asking them to be extra cautious as they make their way to see friends and loved ones,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said.

“While we are expecting rain for much of the state, there is a potential for icy conditions in the higher mountain elevations,” he continued. “So, we encourage folks with travel plans heading west to be extremely careful and, if possible, delay their trips a few hours.”

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cold Monday, but a warm up is on its way

BALTIMORE -- If you are returning to work after a holiday weekend, you are waking up to yet another brutally cold morning.But, don't fret, a warm front is on its way.We will be in the low 30s Monday.The average high temperature is 45 degrees and the average low is 28 degrees. On Tuesday, there will be a high of 41 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. On Wednesday, there will be a high of 47 degrees and a low of 26 degrees. The high will move to nearly 50 degrees on Thursday with the low near the mid-30s. Then there will be...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A frigid Christmas Day

BALTIMORE -- Merry Christmas to all and cheers to the last candle of Hanukkah being lit tonight. The Menorah fully glowing will be a sight to see. The weather certainly was more comfortable on Sunday than it was during the previous two days. Although it is still cold outside, the brutal wind chill of Friday and yesterday is in the rearview mirror. This afternoon, it was even possible to feel the warmth of the sun.Throughout the evening the thermometer will gradually drop from the near 30 degrees it reached at mid-afternoon to an overnight low of 16 degrees, which is a few...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic front brings bitter cold to Maryland Friday

BALTIMORE -- The much anticipated Arctic Front has cleared Maryland and we're waiting on the frigid air!We won't have to wait too long. Within the next few hours, temperatures will tank by 20° to 30°!Currently in the 20s for the afternoon hours of your Friday, temperatures will continue to fall going into the evening.Dangerous wind chills are expected overnight.  By Saturday morning, wind chills will reach the single digits to teens below zero in the Baltimore area.The potential for a Flash Freeze is still in place for Friday into Saturday. Plan for slick streets and sidewalks because any lingering moisture...
MARYLAND STATE
WDTV

LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Boston

Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.

The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

National Weather Service Update for Weekend Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV Issued by National Weather Service Pittsburgh Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster- ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, central West Virginia, northeast West Virginia, northern West Virginia, southeast West Virginia, southern West Virginia and western West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Watch. Wind Advisory.
OHIO STATE
