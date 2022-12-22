The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after the club went 4-11 through his 15 games as head coach. "Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos," team owner Greg Penner said in a statement. "This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach."

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO