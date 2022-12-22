Read full article on original website
theScore
Report: Hurts uncertain for Week 17 game vs. Saints on Jan. 1
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play in the Week 17 meeting against the New Orleans Saints due to his shoulder sprain injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hurts, who was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, is dealing with a SC joint sprain...
theScore
Dolphins' Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. The 24-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is in question. McDaniel said he's unsure when Tagovailoa got injured and that no one recognized issues during the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 17, Hackett fired, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on...
theScore
NFL Playoff Picture - Week 16: Postseason seeds, projected draft order
4 Jaguars South 7-8 5 Ravens (x) North 10-5 The Miami Dolphins lost their fourth straight game Sunday. They'll close out the schedule against the two teams directly behind them in the wild-card standings - the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. All three teams are 1-4 in their last five contests.
theScore
Packers surge back vs. Dolphins to keep playoff hopes alive
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling...
theScore
Report: 76ers' Maxey likely to return Friday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 22-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury and is likely to be on a minutes restriction when he returns, Charania adds.
theScore
Report: Former Texas QB Hudson Card transferring to Purdue
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is transferring to Purdue, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Card spent the past three seasons with the Longhorns. He failed to establish himself as a full-time starter at Texas, sitting behind Casey Thompson and Quinn Ewers on the depth chart throughout most of 2021 and 2022, respectively.
theScore
Uiagalelei confirms transfer to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei confirmed Saturday that he is transferring to Oregon State. The former four-star passer entered the transfer portal following two full seasons as Clemson's starter. Across those two campaigns and another nine appearances as a freshman, Uiagalelei totaled 5,881 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also contributed 913 yards and 15 scores on the ground.
theScore
Report: Eagles' Johnson out for regular season with abdominal injury
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a torn tendon in his abdominal area, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Eagles are reportedly hopeful that Johnson will be back for the postseason. The veteran tackle suffered the injury in...
theScore
The year in photos: 22 of the best sports snapshots of 2022
The sports photographers at Getty Images snap action shots around the world. We illuminate 22 of our favorite images they captured this year. San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould celebrates the last-second field goal he booted to bounce the Green Bay Packers from the playoffs. France rugby union winger Gabin...
theScore
Report: Kings' Sabonis to undergo testing on hand injury
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis will undergo further testing after suffering a right hand injury, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. It is currently unclear how much time the All-Star is expected to miss, if any, Wojnarowski adds. The injury was confirmed after Friday's 125-111 loss to the Washington...
theScore
Broncos fire Hackett after 4-11 showing in 1st season
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after the club went 4-11 through his 15 games as head coach. "Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos," team owner Greg Penner said in a statement. "This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach."
theScore
Stock Watch: What's trending in the NBA
Welcome to the latest installment of Stock Watch, a look at what's been trending up and down in the NBA. New York Knicks fans watched their team start 10-13 this season while their ideal offseason target, Donovan Mitchell, put up career-best numbers for a rising Cleveland Cavaliers team. However, as the calendar turned to December, the Knicks won eight straight games thanks to a dominant defense.
theScore
CFB bowl best bets (Part 3): The more, the merrier
It took until the 13th game of bowl season for the first bad beat. Ahead of the Independence Bowl, Louisiana was a seven-point underdog to Houston when we recommended a bet on the Ragin' Cajuns in this space last week. The first step to being profitable is getting the best...
theScore
Jets to start Mike White vs. Seahawks, Zach Wilson will be inactive
New York Jets quarterback Mike White will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after being cleared to return, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. White missed the last two contests after injuring his ribs in Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was willing to play through the ailment, but team doctors kept him sidelined.
theScore
Report: Patriots could bring back Alabama's O'Brien as OC
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is a strong option to return to the New England Patriots and resume his position as the offense's leader, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. O'Brien, who's been the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, held the same role in New...
theScore
Report: Harden considering Rockets return in free agency this summer
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is seriously considering a move back to the Houston Rockets this summer if he chooses not to sign a new deal with his current squad, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden spent eight-and-a-half seasons with the Rockets, and the community, lifestyle, and family in Houston...
theScore
Steelers-Ravens flexed to SNF for Week 17
The NFL moved the Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens matchup to Sunday Night Football for Week 17, flexing out the Los Angeles Rams-Los Angeles Chargers game to the afternoon. Pittsburgh rallied for a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to win its second straight game and improve to 7-8...
theScore
Jefferson passes Moss to set Vikings single-season receiving yards record
Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson broke Randy Moss' franchise record for most receiving yards in a season with a 25-yard reception in the first quarter of Saturday's 27-24 victory against the New York Giants. Moss previously held the record with a 1,632-yard season in 2003. Jefferson came into the Week...
theScore
McDaniel: Dolphins have to 'put up or shut up' to take next step
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows there's little room for error if his team is to clinch a playoff spot. "At some point, if we want to make the next step, we're going to have to put up or shut up," McDaniel said after his team lost its fourth straight game Sunday.
