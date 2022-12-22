If Putin isn’t stopped you won’t have to worry about the southern border. Russia is only 55 miles away from the US and he’d like Alaska back even though it was purchased from the USSR. Then you won’t have to worry if the people at the border are brown instead of white.
Miss Linds needs to jump on out his closet!!! And we should support any country trying to create a democracy. most Republicans won't even make any effort to protect democracy in this country
It is possible to do both! I am not a fan of Mr Graham but in this case he is right. Russia must be contained, it is a shame that Obama didn't do more when Crimea was annexed. Don't get me wrong I thought Obama was fairly good President but no doubt he dropped the ball on Russia.
