Scarlet Nation

Michigan makes seven transfer additions official

Michigan football was very active in the transfer portal heading in the 2022-23 transfer window. With losses expected at key positions with many players potentially heading to the NFL, Michigan looked to the transfer portal to add depth and as always create competition. Seven players committed since the transfer window opened, and today Michigan made those seven additions official.
