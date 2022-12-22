ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

blufftontoday.com

Clemson star of 2003 upset vs Tennessee: Orange Bowl feels like same situation

With Clemson’s Orange Bowl showdown against Tennessee rapidly approaching, forgive Chad Jasmin for pausing for a bit of reflection. Jasmin was, after all, the Most Valuable Player the last time these two tangled in the 2003 Peach Bowl. “Nobody gave us a chance,” the former Clemson fullback said. “We...
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Why DJ Uiagalelei going from Clemson football to Oregon State makes sense

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is headed to Oregon State. "Next stop ... Corvallis," Uiagalelei posted Saturday night on social media with a picture of him wearing an Oregon State uniform with a No. 5 "Big Cinco" jersey. Reports began circulating Friday night, first by ESPN'S Pete Thamel, that Uiagalelei...
CLEMSON, SC

