KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
kptv.com
A showery & cool Christmas Day, but freezing rain only in the Gorge
Merry Christmas from the First Alert Weather Team! Today promises to uneventful weather-wise west of the Cascades; back to the typical gray and showery weather. We’re waking up to showers and areas of fog this morning, a gray Christmas morning. Those showers should taper off quite a bit during the morning hours and it’ll be drier the 2nd half of the day. Areas of fog will dissipate by midday as well. Even though the sub-freezing air is gone, a cool easterly wind continues to keep the metro area cooler than other parts of western Oregon and southwest Washington.
focushillsboro.com
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
KATU.com
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
Yahoo Sports
Oregon winter storm live updates: ODOT asks people to stay off roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from noon Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday, predicting significant ice. The region could get up to half an inch of ice. Officials say power outages and tree damage are possible, due to the ice, and travel could be difficult. Severe...
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
kptv.com
Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
Frozen pipe ‘instances’ increasing in Oregon due to cold temperatures
As temperatures gradually start to warm up from this week's freeze, first responders see an increase in calls for help as frozen pipes burst.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road
Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: Complete all your travels and get safe before the storm hits – by Thursday afternoon 12/22/22
Anyone planning holiday travels should get on and off the road before the coming ice storm hits the roads. Forecasts say the ice storm will start Thursday night and reach large parts of Oregon. Travelers should complete their journeys before the storm arrives to have a safe and happy holiday.
philomathnews.com
Southern Willamette Valley braces for ice storm
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for an area of the state that includes Philomath from noon Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday with significant ice. Ice accumulations of around one-tenth to one-half of an inch could be possible with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Power outages and tree damage “are likely due to the ice” and travel could be difficult, the NWS reported.
kptv.com
Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
kptv.com
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SATURDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for most of southwestern Oregon including central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dense fog with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KEPR
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
hh-today.com
When it’s icy: Thoughts about heat
The ice storm that shut down this part of Oregon today was a fitting time to think about things, amog them the best way to keep from freezing in our homes. Our part of western Oregon does not get many days like this, and one hopes it stays that way. But with climate change, as we’re always told, extreme weather is likely to become more common.
Oregon ice storm: What’s the difference between sleet, freezing rain and snow?
Portland is bracing for some serious winter precipitation. But what kind? According to forecasters, the approaching weather could take several forms -- snow, sleet and/or freezing rain. So, what’s the difference?. MAP: How much snow is expected at your address? Use interactive map to find out. It all depends...
How to prepare for possible power outages during Oregon’s ice storm
Power companies are warning customers to prepare for possible power outages due to freezing rain, ice and frigid temperatures expected in Oregon starting Thursday. The impending storm will put the Portland metro area, coastal areas from Astoria to Lincoln City, the Willamette Valley and Hood River at increased risk of power outages beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday, Pacific Power said in a statement.
