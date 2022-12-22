Read full article on original website
Cherri Ashton
4d ago
No consequences for their actions? Bad idea. Society is already out of control due to no boundaries or rules. When anything goes, everything goes!
Betty
4d ago
If the parents and educational system are not discipline children, who is?
Related
Positive parents making a difference at Gwinnett County High School
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Gwinnett County parents are tackling school violence in their district. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that these parents are inspiring the teens. Even before the sun is out and before South Gwinnett High School students have started...
fox5atlanta.com
Black students address frustrations in meeting after white teacher uses racial slur in class
DECATUR, Ga. - Students, faculty and community members united Wednesday in a town hall dedicated to giving Black students a chance to speak after a white teacher at Decatur High School openly used a racial slur on Dec. 7 in front of students. The teenagers that spoke all agreed the...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
thechampionnewspaper.com
25 DeKalb schools on support lists after GDOE assessment updates
DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has a number of schools needing state support from Georgia Department of Education (GDOE), according to a Dec. 12 update to GDOE’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) lists. The update states that 25 DCSD schools meet the entrance...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
DeKalb County woman opens school to help change the racial disparity in swimming
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Most people do not think about swimming on a chilly day, but for one Atlanta woman, she believes it is never too cold for swim education. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Black children are five and a half times more likely to drown than white children.
DeKalb County approves resolution seeking to decriminalize abortion
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County approved a resolution allowing access for women to have reproductive health care, including abortion, at its final board of commissioners’ meeting of 2022. The resolution was introduced by Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry over the summer in response to the overturning...
fox5atlanta.com
Stranded high school student from Ukraine finds home away from home in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A foreign exchange student from Ukraine is stranded in metro Atlanta because of the war, but she has found a home with her 11th grade science teacher from Sandy Creek High School. "I was Natasha’s Human Anatomy and Physiology teacher her junior year. She did awesome....
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
First female Marietta police officer blazed the trail for others to follow
No, she didn’t want to be a secretary. Susan Fuder was asked that during five job interviews....
accesswdun.com
Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man
A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
DeKalb County says to call property management, plumbers, not 911 regarding home flooding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County is asking residents not to call the police about flooding issues in their homes. Instead, the government recommends calling property management or a private plumber to turn off the water at affected homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Clayton County appoints Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
Convicted felon Victor Hill appears to have gotten his wish on who would follow him as interim sheriff of Clayton County...
saportareport.com
DeKalb parkland owner demolishes park entrance after protester arrests
The owner of DeKalb County parkland he obtained in a controversial land swap has demolished a park entrance and taken down trees in the wake of arrests of protesters who have long occupied the site. Plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the swap as illegal are asking the court to grant...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
fox5atlanta.com
Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas
DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
Fired Georgia firefighter Hunter Forsyth regretted white extremist ties, report says. Episode exposed broader racial tensions within Coweta County Fire Department
Clayton Commission pulls proposed ordinance on sheriff succession
The Clayton County Commission on Tuesday pulled a proposal that could have promoted former Sheriff Victor Hill’s pick to...
