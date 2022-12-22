ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 8

Cherri Ashton
4d ago

No consequences for their actions? Bad idea. Society is already out of control due to no boundaries or rules. When anything goes, everything goes!

Reply
2
Betty
4d ago

If the parents and educational system are not discipline children, who is?

Reply(1)
7
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

25 DeKalb schools on support lists after GDOE assessment updates

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has a number of schools needing state support from Georgia Department of Education (GDOE), according to a Dec. 12 update to GDOE’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) lists. The update states that 25 DCSD schools meet the entrance...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Batesville area wreck claims life of Clarkesville man

A Christmas Eve wreck claimed the life of a Habersham County man near Batesville. Wendell Canup of Clarkesville died about 8 p.m. Saturday when his southbound Chevrolet truck left Ga. 255 and struck a tree, the Georgia State Patrol reported. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas

DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy