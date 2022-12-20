Effective: 2022-12-25 02:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. WAC045-252000- /O.CON.KSEW.FL.W.0074.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /SRPW1.2.ER.221224T2018Z.221225T0830Z.000000T0000Z.NR/ 240 AM PST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:15 AM PST Sunday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 AM PST Sunday was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will begin receding later this morning but remain above 17.0 feet today. Additional rain the next few days will keep the river above flood stage. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain Saturday plus some additional water from melting snow pushed the river above flood stage. With more rain on the way the river will remain above flood stage for the next few days.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO