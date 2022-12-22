In the recently released trailer for this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we are given a quick glimpse of a de-aged Harrison Ford. According to Empire, the process will be used for one scene at the beginning of the film, which takes place in 1944, 25 years before the action of the main plot. Once considered revolutionary, de-aging has become commonplace, though its results have been mixed. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan looked too wax-like in the early days of de-aging for X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. Still, eleven years later, Johnny Depp looked like a painting in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. As technology continues to advance, however, de-aging has progressed to the point where the lines are almost blurred between what is real and what is created with a computer.

