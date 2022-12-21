Sustainable by design prototype vehicle features circular economy concepts, novel uses for advanced materials, improved recyclability and low-impact operation. Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) will represent the Palmetto State at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), widely regarded as the world’s largest electronics showcase with more than 110,000 expected global visitors, in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023. This year marks the first time a team from Clemson University will receive worldwide exposure on the global stage at CES.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO