Milford, NY

Milford residents brace for potential flooding ahead of expected storm Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The impact of Thursday's storm is already being felt in Milford with some minor flooding during high tide Wednesday, a sign of more to come.

Milford will sound an alarm on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. to remind residents in low-lying areas to move their vehicles before the tide comes in.

Residents and businesses are bracing for some dramatic high tides, storm surges and strong winds.

"I'm raising up everything off the ground, so that is the best I can do. I'm moving the furniture that is outside so it doesn't blow away and I will have to make sure the garage bins are heavy enough to stay where they are," said Gloria Bellucci.

The community has already started sending out reverse 911 messages to make sure residents get a heads up before high tide Thursday.

The mayor said this is not expected to be a historic flood, but with people traveling for the holidays, it's important to make sure people at risk for flooding are alerted.

