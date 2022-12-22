Georgia with tight end Arik Gilbert enters name in NCAA transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, per the On3 transfer portal report.

Gilbert, a former 5-star prospect from Marietta, began his career at LSU before transferring to Georgia prior to the 2021 season.

DawgNation reported earlier on Wednesday that Gilbert was expected to enter his name in the portal in what quickly became an eventful early signing day across the country.

Gilbert had struggled to get up to speed in fall drills, even with Coach Kirby Smart working to provide as much extra incentive and individual attention as possible.

The Bulldogs bring back All-American tight end Brock Bowers at the position next season and rising sophomore Oscar Delp is expected to be ready to contribute more significantly.

Georgia junior tight end Darnell Washington has recently been projected as high as the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and is expected to declare himself eligible for the draft after the No 1-ranked Bulldogs conclude their CFP run.

