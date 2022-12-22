No easing into Georgia football culture for early signees, it’s not supposed to be easy

ATHENS — There’s no easy way into the Georgia football program, and that’s probably why relatively few end up wanting out.

After all, the more you invest in something, the harder it is to abandon it.

It’s an important concept to consider with early signing day arriving on Wednesday, bringing with it the optimism of undefeated tomorrows.

Fact is, the process has just begun for the signees, and no one is exempt from the challenges the transition into a championship football culture presents.

Brock Bowers arrived in Athens as fit as anyone, and yet, the two-time All-American reflected on Wednesday that there were indeed initial struggles.

Even for him.

“I definitely had some doubts, especially when I first got here,” Bowers said on Wednesday. “I called my mom, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, it’s hard.’ It was just a completely different change.

©2022 Cox Media Group