Inmate dies in Vigo County Jail, investigation underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is ongoing regarding an inmate at the Vigo County Jail who died in the early morning hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Vigo County Sheriff, at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in a […]
1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police arrived they found the victim with […]
Update: Greene County missing teen located
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said deputies were called to a home on Baseline Road […]
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021. Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more. The...
Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
Four cats die in 7th Ave. house fire in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. […]
Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
DPD: Arrest Made in Main St Casey’s Robbery; Pedestrian Stable after Struck on N. Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. On 12/21/22 at around 2:30 am the Danville Police Department responded to Casey’s General Store at 2101 E. Main Street for a burglar alarm. Officers arrived on the scene to findthat forced entryhad been made into the business. Officers checked the business and also found evidence of items taken from inside the store.
Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon
INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if […]
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a report of an erratic driver
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Thursday after the Oolitic Town Marshal stopped a vehicle after a report of an erratic driver in a red 200 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on State Road 37 at the intersection of Patton Hill Road. Town Marshal James T. Harlington stopped...
Sprinkler pipe bursts at Silver Birch of Terre Haute
*Editors Note: The following story has been updated to reflect that only one resident was displaced due to the pipe-bursting incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One resident at a local assisted living community was displaced after a sprinkler pipe burst at the facility. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, Silver Birch of […]
Arrest made after argument turns physical
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Friday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Preston Lane after a report of a domestic battery. When deputies arrived they spoke to 44-year-old Corey Harper. He told police he had a “stressful day at work.” When...
ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative
An officer from the Spencer Police Department allegedly removed items from secured storage.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Craig S. Larsen, 38, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Shawna D. Campbell, 28, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Bryan B. Matus De...
Coroner identifies driver killed in police chase, airborne crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the driver who died in a crash in Danville Monday morning following a police chase. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the driver as Johnathan C. Gilbert, 24 of Danville. She added that his family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, the […]
ISP Troopers investigate double fatality on US 41
KNOX CO – On Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard that claimed the lives of a Vincennes couple. Preliminary investigation revealed Russell L. Wilson, 60, of Princeton, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer west on...
