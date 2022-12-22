ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Inmate dies in Vigo County Jail, investigation underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is ongoing regarding an inmate at the Vigo County Jail who died in the early morning hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Vigo County Sheriff, at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in a […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police arrived they found the victim with […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Greene County missing teen located

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said deputies were called to a home on Baseline Road […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022

Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Greene County fire leaves one man dead

GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed in a Greene County fire last week. It happened on December 23 on Pate Lane near Solsberry. The fire left one man dead. Other details about the fire are limited. Fire officials have not released the victim's identity or a cause...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Four cats die in 7th Ave. house fire in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Greene County General Hospital announces New Police Department

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County General Hospital made an exciting announcement this week. The hospital officially introduced its brand new police department to the community on Wednesday. Six officers were sworn in during a ceremony earlier this week. They include: Bryan Woodall, Rick Van Horn, Andrew Gonthier,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DPD: Arrest Made in Main St Casey’s Robbery; Pedestrian Stable after Struck on N. Vermilion

THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. On 12/21/22 at around 2:30 am the Danville Police Department responded to Casey’s General Store at 2101 E. Main Street for a burglar alarm. Officers arrived on the scene to findthat forced entryhad been made into the business. Officers checked the business and also found evidence of items taken from inside the store.
DANVILLE, IL
FOX59

Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon

INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sprinkler pipe bursts at Silver Birch of Terre Haute

*Editors Note: The following story has been updated to reflect that only one resident was displaced due to the pipe-bursting incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One resident at a local assisted living community was displaced after a sprinkler pipe burst at the facility. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, Silver Birch of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Arrest made after argument turns physical

SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Friday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Preston Lane after a report of a domestic battery. When deputies arrived they spoke to 44-year-old Corey Harper. He told police he had a “stressful day at work.” When...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Craig S. Larsen, 38, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Shawna D. Campbell, 28, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. No bond was set. Bryan B. Matus De...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Coroner identifies driver killed in police chase, airborne crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the driver who died in a crash in Danville Monday morning following a police chase. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the driver as Johnathan C. Gilbert, 24 of Danville. She added that his family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, the […]
DANVILLE, IL
wbiw.com

ISP Troopers investigate double fatality on US 41

KNOX CO – On Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard that claimed the lives of a Vincennes couple. Preliminary investigation revealed Russell L. Wilson, 60, of Princeton, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer west on...
VINCENNES, IN

