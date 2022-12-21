Read full article on original website
Related
wisportsheroics.com
REPORT: PJ Fleck Accuses Wisconsin Badgers Of Recruiting Malpractice
The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers are long-standing rivals. The two Universities have played each other 132 times and are currently dead even. Their overall record is 62-62-8. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has already had a taste of the rivalry and the two teams haven’t even taken the field yet. PJ Fleck has reportedly accused Wisconsin of “negative recruiting.”
thedailyhoosier.com
“Many would say he is the best O-line coach in the country” — IU football thrilled to have Bob Bostad on board
When Wisconsin blitzed Indiana with 338 rushing yards, and a still difficult to process 83 points in 2010, much of the damage was done by the Badgers’ offensive line. It wasn’t the first time, and it wouldn’t be the last. The turnaround of Wisconsin football began in...
Daily Cardinal
Madison winters aren’t for everyone — just ask Deion Sanders
Luke Fickell and Deion Sanders recently shook the college football landscape after being named the newest head coaches for the Wisconsin Badgers and Colorado Buffaloes, respectively. Though neither coach possessed any prior connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a union between Sanders and the Badgers was once envisaged. In a...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas
Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/23)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Badgers land two big surprises to 2023 class
Wisconsin football was scheduled to sign at least 12 scholarship players to their 2023 class today, but there were a few names to watch for in the final hours of Signing Day. One of those names was 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden out of Roseville, Michigan. Coming into today Snowden was down to five schools in Wisconsin, Colorado, West Virginia, Howard, and Cincinnati. In the end, Snowden chose the Badgers giving the 2023 class a huge bump. Snowden was previously committed to Cincinnatti under Luke Fickell so it was not a huge surprise that he chose Wisconsin, but it certainly is a big win.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment
Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
nbc15.com
Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
See live traffic conditions in the Madison area as powerful storm delivers opening salvo of snow
The opening salvo of snow from a powerful, days-long storm system was keeping road crews and law enforcement busy across Wisconsin on Thursday morning. The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin’s major highways. A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Wisconsin through...
wortfm.org
Should UW-Madison Reconsider Striking Fredric March’s Name?
In 2018, students called on UW-Madison to remove the name of Fredric March – a UW alum and one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars in the 1930s and 40s – from a theater in Memorial Union. That came after a UW-Madison study, commissioned in the wake of...
Channel 3000
10 restaurants we’re excited about right now
The dining scene is not what it was 10 years ago. Of course, it’s not even what it was three years ago. The pandemic tipped the restaurant model on its head, challenging current restaurants’ operations and playing backdrop to new opens along with dispiriting closures. Through it all, we’ve witnessed just how passionate the people behind local restaurants are and what lengths they’ll go to in order to keep doing what they love. Many have ushered in a new era of creativity and innovation that makes us excited for what’s ahead and what’s happening right now.
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
UW Health moving forward with plans for new surgery center on east side
Officials at UW Health say they are getting approval to move forward with plans to add a new surgery center on Madison's east side.
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
‘I feel we were misled’: The aftermath of a school referendum in Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — When the Monroe School District got its $88 million referendum passed to replace its high school building, 54% of the district’s voters gave it the nod — after weeks of advertisements that readers frequently interpreted as a tax increase of $13 per $100,000 in home value. In a referendum Q & A the district posted to its...
Uncompetitive race for Dane County Senate seat draws near record in campaign funds
Democrat Dianne Hesselbein will be the first woman to represent the 27th State Senate district, which includes Middleton, Waunakee, Mount Horeb and New Glarus. The race for the 27th State Senate District in western Dane County saw more than $217,000 in campaign funds raised, the second-highest total in history. State...
news8000.com
Wisconsin county issues towing ban until road conditions improve
LANCASTER, Wis. — If your car goes off the road in Grant County in the next day or two, you may have to be prepared to leave it behind. As the winter storm moves into Wisconsin, authorities in Grant County have instituted a tow ban until road conditions improve enough to remove vehicles. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the ban is effective starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and will continue until the roads are deemed safe to remove vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man refused to do any field sobriety testing, arrested for 11th OWI
NEWPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested a man for his 11th OWI after his vehicle slid off the road and refused field sobriety testing. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 20 around 12:45 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle that reportedly slid off the road. The incident was on New Haven Road near HWY 16.
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
Comments / 0