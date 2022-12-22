Read full article on original website
Prosecutors lose again in bid to revive Flint water charges
The state appeals court said a Flint-area judge followed an “explicit directive” from the Michigan Supreme Court to dismiss an indictment against Nick Lyon.
Court won’t hear appeal on dismissal of Flint water crisis criminal charges
FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Court of Appeals has dealt another blow to Flint water prosecutors in the office of Attorney General Dana Nessel. In an order signed Wednesday, Dec. 21, Presiding Judge Sima G. Patel said the court will not hear an appeal of the dismissal of criminal charges against former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, setting the stage for similar actions in other criminal cases also tied to the Flint water crisis.
KTBS
City of Shreveport prevails at state's highest court on water bill lawsuit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana Supreme Court says it will not intervene in an appeals court decision that the City of Shreveport should not have to refund nearly $10 million for water customers due to overbilling. A class-action suit alleged city had a system of averaging customers’ water usage part...
WILX-TV
Livingston County Circuit Court sides with AG in appeal against parole decision
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man sentenced on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct will stay behind bars. The Livingston County Circuit Court has sided with Attorney General Dana Nessel in her appeal against the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision to parole Floyd Jarvi. The Attorney...
‘Only the Most Serious Sanction Is Sufficient’: Feds Seek Life Sentence for Michigan Man Convicted in Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
After a second jury rejected his entrapment defense, a Michigan man convicted of a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. On Monday, federal prosecutors sought to impose that maximum punishment against Adam Fox. “When the aim of...
Federal court denies 19-year-old's request to witness her father's execution by the state of Missouri
A federal court has denied a 19-year-old's request to let her witness her father's execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee.
State Supreme Court upholds ruling on detention ponds
The Supreme Court of the State of Louisiana informed the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) that the writ application regarding the Lake Farm Road Detention Ponds has been denied.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' no longer in federal custody, officials say
One of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico is no longer listed as being in federal custody just four years after he was convicted on a number of charges and sentenced to 49 years in prison.
DOJ has a team of 'very seasoned prosecutors' probing Trump and they are 'on a path' to charge the former president in a month, Ex-federal prosecutor predicts
Former federal prosecutors Preet Bharara said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he thinks Trump could face charges in as little as one month.
North Carolina father and son sent to prison for embezzling $1.7 million COVID relief
A North Carolina man and his son were sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds through various PPP loan applications.
Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations
A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.
cryptoslate.com
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison takes plea deal, faces no criminal charges
Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research, won’t face any criminal charges for her role in the FTX fiasco. Ellison’s plea agreement with a New York court was unsealed on Dec. 22, showing that she faces only a fine and forfeiture of assets for pleading guilty. According to...
Alleged trafficker offered drowned migrants’ families hush money, court hears
An alleged “right-hand man” in a people-trafficking gang offered the families of migrants who drowned trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy money to stay silent, a court has heard.Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was alleged to be one of two main figures in an organised criminal gang thought to be connected to the crossing which resulted in the deaths of more than 20 people last winter.The National Crime Agency (NCA), which has said he will face charges of the “French equivalent of manslaughter” and facilitating illegal immigration, gave the figure for the number of dead as 27 but the...
Jury selection for Proud Boys trial to resume in January
Jury selection for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants will resume in early January after a holiday break, according to court records.The judge presiding over the case against the far-right extremist group members questioned prospective jurors for a fifth day on Friday. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has been asking them about their opinions of the Proud Boys and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.Jury selection is scheduled to resume on Jan. 3.Tarrio and the four other Proud Boys members are charged with conspiring to stop the peaceful transfer...
NBC Miami
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Be Released on $250 Million Bail, Will Live With His Parents
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on $250 million bail, a federal judge ruled, while he awaits trial for eight federal criminal charges related to alleged fraud at his collapsed crypto empire. Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to Westchester County in New York on Wednesday night after days...
Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas state lawmaker was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Wichita Republican Michael Capps, 44, filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. A federal grand jury indicted Capps in September 2021 and he pleaded not guilty.
Congress Announces $600M Grant To Fix Jackson’s Water Crisis
Congress has announced $600 million in federal funds to fix Jackson’s water crisis. The post Congress Announces $600M Grant To Fix Jackson’s Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
calmatters.network
Convicted Theranos executive Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison
A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos president and chief operating officer Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to a prison term of 12 years and 11 months, followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Balwani to report to serve his sentence on March...
WLBT
Judge: Election commissioner likely won’t be able to use ‘selective prosecution’ as defense in embezzlement case
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When her trial begins in January, Toni Johnson likely won’t be able to argue that she’s being prosecuted because of her race. Tuesday, Justice Jess Dickinson said he would approve a motion from the District Attorney’s Office to prevent her attorney from using “selective prosecution” as a defense.
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that passed the Senate on Thursday and the House on […]
