Flint, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Court won’t hear appeal on dismissal of Flint water crisis criminal charges

FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Court of Appeals has dealt another blow to Flint water prosecutors in the office of Attorney General Dana Nessel. In an order signed Wednesday, Dec. 21, Presiding Judge Sima G. Patel said the court will not hear an appeal of the dismissal of criminal charges against former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, setting the stage for similar actions in other criminal cases also tied to the Flint water crisis.
FLINT, MI
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi prison workers indicted for excessive force use allegations

A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, and Nicole Moore, a case manager at the prison. Hill and Moore were officially charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.
PEARL, MS
cryptoslate.com

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison takes plea deal, faces no criminal charges

Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research, won’t face any criminal charges for her role in the FTX fiasco. Ellison’s plea agreement with a New York court was unsealed on Dec. 22, showing that she faces only a fine and forfeiture of assets for pleading guilty. According to...
The Independent

Alleged trafficker offered drowned migrants’ families hush money, court hears

An alleged “right-hand man” in a people-trafficking gang offered the families of migrants who drowned trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy money to stay silent, a court has heard.Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was alleged to be one of two main figures in an organised criminal gang thought to be connected to the crossing which resulted in the deaths of more than 20 people last winter.The National Crime Agency (NCA), which has said he will face charges of the “French equivalent of manslaughter” and facilitating illegal immigration, gave the figure for the number of dead as 27 but the...
CBS Denver

Jury selection for Proud Boys trial to resume in January

Jury selection for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants will resume in early January after a holiday break, according to court records.The judge presiding over the case against the far-right extremist group members questioned prospective jurors for a fifth day on Friday. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has been asking them about their opinions of the Proud Boys and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.Jury selection is scheduled to resume on Jan. 3.Tarrio and the four other Proud Boys members are charged with conspiring to stop the peaceful transfer...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas state lawmaker was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Wichita Republican Michael Capps, 44, filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. A federal grand jury indicted Capps in September 2021 and he pleaded not guilty.
KANSAS STATE
calmatters.network

Convicted Theranos executive Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos president and chief operating officer Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to a prison term of 12 years and 11 months, followed by three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Balwani to report to serve his sentence on March...
WJTV 12

$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that passed the Senate on Thursday and the House on […]
JACKSON, MS

