No. 9: My Pillow's Lindell met by FBI at Mankato Hardees
Dec. 26—MANKATO — The FBI's execution of a search warrant on My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell at a local fast-food drive-thru brought a wave of attention to Mankato earlier this year. Lindell, an enthusiastic exponent of former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, has said...
Man seeks guilty plea in murder case
Dec. 25—MANKATO — The father of a baby who died in Mankato in 2021 is seeking a guilty plea on a murder charge, according to court records. Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, faced second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, assault and three malicious punishment of a child charges in Blue Earth County District Court dating back to September 2021 after being accused of causing fatal injuries in his 2-month-old daughter. He'd have all but the murder charge — second-degree indicates no intent — dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
North Mankato man accused of violent threats toward family
Dec. 23—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was charged Friday after being accused of grabbing a knife and threatening family members. Corey Timothy Hughes, 37, faces two felonies for violent threats, three misdemeanors for domestic assault, three misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for damage to property in Nicollet County District Court.
Lack of restitution payments questioned for driver in fatal crash
Dec. 24—The driver in the fatal crash near Glenville beach in 2020 was back in Freeborn County District Court on Thursday on allegations that he was not making restitution payments to the victim's family as ordered at his sentencing. Dominik Boots-Ringoen was ordered to make a payment of $8.27...
Renville County considering purchase of full-body scanner to prevent contraband entering jail
Dec. 23—OLIVIA — Renville County is looking at the possibility of purchasing a full-body scanner to help keep contraband out of its 72-bed jail. Sheriff Scott Hable and Jail Administrator Ned Wohlman told the Renville County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 20 that they are investigating the purchase of a full-body scanner for the safety of staff and inmates.
