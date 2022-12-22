ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

How pride, patience and persistence have helped Hunter Sallis – Nebraska's original five-star recruit – settle in at Gonzaga

OMAHA, Nebraska – Over the past two decades, Mark Few and his coaching staff have turned over an assortment of stones to locate prospective Gonzaga basketball players. No destination has been too far, no gym too remote, no plane ticket too costly if the Bulldogs have felt there’s a good match. In some instances, Gonzaga rosters could be mistaken for passports and the program itself a travel agency. Few and his staff have collected stamps from destinations such as Poland, Japan, France, Lithuania, Mali, Germany, Brazil, Russia, Australia and Serbia.
SPOKANE, WA
Washington State held to season lows in points and field-goal percentage during 62-51 loss to Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic

Washington State stumbled to its worst offensive game of the season and Hawaii pulled away from the cold-shooting Cougs in the second half. WSU posted season lows in points and field-goal percentage, falling 62-51 to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday night during the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
PULLMAN, WA
Uber driver hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve

SPOKANE, Wash. - 57-year-old Duane Johnson who works an an Uber Driver was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting the morning of Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m....
SPOKANE, WA
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
SPOKANE, WA
Serious injury collision shuts down northbound traffic on US-2 at Nevada St.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A major vehicle accident in north Spokane has closed down both northbound and one southbound lane of US-2 north of Nevada St. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the accident has resulted in serious injuries. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Nevada St., with a detour...
SPOKANE, WA
FOUND: Missing endangered man found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who went missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Spokane police. Last updated on Dec. 23 at 5:15 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles Hill...
SPOKANE, WA
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel

As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
SPOKANE, WA
Dozens of flights delayed, cancelled due to icy winter weather

According to FlightAware, Spokane International Airport saw 53 delayed flights and 39 cancelled on Friday, Dec. 23, putting a damper on holiday travel plans. But it wasn't just Spokane. Airports across the U.S. experienced similar complications, including just across the state at SeaTac. So far, 5 flights have been cancelled...
SPOKANE, WA
Woman charged with murder in Medical Lake domestic violence incident

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman detained for a fatal domestic violence incident has been formally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker was taken into custody for questioning after a man was found shot at...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA

