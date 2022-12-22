Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Utah State uses efficient shooting to take care of Washington State in Diamond Head Classic third-place game
WSU (5-8) cut the deficit to 10 points with 12:17 remaining, but the Aggies (11-2) hit their next 10 field-goal attempts to put the Cougars away. "Boy, they made every key (shot)," WSU coach Kyle Smith said of the Aggies. Utah State compiled a 15-2 run over three minutes to...
KHQ Right Now
How pride, patience and persistence have helped Hunter Sallis – Nebraska's original five-star recruit – settle in at Gonzaga
OMAHA, Nebraska – Over the past two decades, Mark Few and his coaching staff have turned over an assortment of stones to locate prospective Gonzaga basketball players. No destination has been too far, no gym too remote, no plane ticket too costly if the Bulldogs have felt there’s a good match. In some instances, Gonzaga rosters could be mistaken for passports and the program itself a travel agency. Few and his staff have collected stamps from destinations such as Poland, Japan, France, Lithuania, Mali, Germany, Brazil, Russia, Australia and Serbia.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State held to season lows in points and field-goal percentage during 62-51 loss to Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic
Washington State stumbled to its worst offensive game of the season and Hawaii pulled away from the cold-shooting Cougs in the second half. WSU posted season lows in points and field-goal percentage, falling 62-51 to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday night during the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State adds signature from Isaac Terrell, a prep edge rusher from Utah
PULLMAN – Washington State officially added edge rusher Isaac Terrell to its 2023 recruiting class, securing a signature Friday night from the Utah product who totaled more than 30 sacks over the past two seasons. Terrell had been committed to the Cougars since July, but didn't ink his national...
KHQ Right Now
Report: Washington State to hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile as edge rushers coach
PULLMAN – Washington State will hire former Boise State assistant Frank Maile to coach edge rushers, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Maile recently resigned from his position with the Broncos after two seasons in Boise, where he coached the defensive line while serving as the program’s associate head coach.
KHQ Right Now
Be prepared for winter travel conditions today, high avalanche danger impacts North Idaho into Western Montana
Right now, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of the Inland Northwest. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Plan on winter driving conditions. Right now, there is a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
KHQ Right Now
Uber driver hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. - 57-year-old Duane Johnson who works an an Uber Driver was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting the morning of Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4 a.m....
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
KHQ Right Now
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
KHQ Right Now
Miracle baby becomes miraculous mom as first blind foster parent in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I always knew that at some point I wanted to be a foster mom." Providing local foster children with a safe home where they can grow up constantly showered with love is a lifelong dream for 30-year-old Katrina 'Katie' Strickland. However, there were hurdles she had to...
KHQ Right Now
Serious injury collision shuts down northbound traffic on US-2 at Nevada St.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A major vehicle accident in north Spokane has closed down both northbound and one southbound lane of US-2 north of Nevada St. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the accident has resulted in serious injuries. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Nevada St., with a detour...
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: Missing endangered man found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who went missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Spokane police. Last updated on Dec. 23 at 5:15 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles Hill...
KHQ Right Now
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
KHQ Right Now
Dozens of flights delayed, cancelled due to icy winter weather
According to FlightAware, Spokane International Airport saw 53 delayed flights and 39 cancelled on Friday, Dec. 23, putting a damper on holiday travel plans. But it wasn't just Spokane. Airports across the U.S. experienced similar complications, including just across the state at SeaTac. So far, 5 flights have been cancelled...
KHQ Right Now
Woman charged with murder in Medical Lake domestic violence incident
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman detained for a fatal domestic violence incident has been formally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker was taken into custody for questioning after a man was found shot at...
Comments / 0