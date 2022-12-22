Dec. 25—MANKATO — The father of a baby who died in Mankato in 2021 is seeking a guilty plea on a murder charge, according to court records. Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, faced second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, assault and three malicious punishment of a child charges in Blue Earth County District Court dating back to September 2021 after being accused of causing fatal injuries in his 2-month-old daughter. He'd have all but the murder charge — second-degree indicates no intent — dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

MANKATO, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO