ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal wreck in Chimayó

Dec. 25—Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating a fatal car wreck discovered Friday afternoon near Cañada Ancha in Chimayó. Sheriff's office deputies were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. after a person clearing trees in the area reported seeing an overturned vehicle in a river just behind Cañada Ancha, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Saturday.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly crash, Fire, Warming up, Community giving back, Dog reunited with family

[1] Albuquerque police: Man dies following early morning crash – Police are investigating after a man died at the scene of a crash. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a truck drove down Gibson near University in southeast Albuquerque when he veered off the road. The truck ended up balanced on a retaining wall. Police say the driver, Ruben Alvarez got out of the vehicle and fell over the edge of the wall, which is about a six-foot drop. Officers say it appears Alvarez hit his head and died at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate death inside hotel room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death inside a Northeast hotel. The person was found dead inside an Extended Stay Hotel on Menaul Boulevard NE. A possible cause of death was not initially stated. Officers on scene called homicide detectives to begin their investigation. This...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YAHOO!

Mother speaks out about troubled son after police standoff

Dec. 23—When James Martinez pushed his mother to the ground in September 2021, she didn't know where to turn. Her son had been battling mental illness for over a decade, and she desperately wanted to get him help. "I called everybody. I called pastors. I called all the organizations...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: One person found dead in hotel room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mother charged with son’s death now facing shoplifting charge

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a mother charged in the death of her one-year-old son locked up until trial because, they say, she was caught shoplifting. Elisa Renova was arrested in June after her son died at UNM Hospital. When police searched the family’s Socorro home, they say they found fentanyl pills in the boy’s room. […]
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

Larry Barker’s best 2022 investigations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been another year of stories of abuse, neglect, and potentially deadly situations uncovered by Larry Barker. Some of his best are highlighted here, including stories of corruption at APD, broken fire hydrants, and dangerous bridges across the state. APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated While assigned to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy