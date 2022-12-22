Read full article on original website
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal wreck in Chimayó
Dec. 25—Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating a fatal car wreck discovered Friday afternoon near Cañada Ancha in Chimayó. Sheriff's office deputies were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. after a person clearing trees in the area reported seeing an overturned vehicle in a river just behind Cañada Ancha, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Saturday.
Man charged with negligent arson, possession of firearm
A hearing on the detention motion is scheduled for Tuesday.
Bank robbery suspect accused of 2nd bank robbery while awaiting trial
Dec. 23—A man who was arrested two months ago and accused of robbing the Bank of America on St. Michael's Drive is now also being charged with robbing the nearby Nusenda Credit Union while free awaiting trial. Santa Fe police responded to a reported bank robbery at the credit...
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly crash, Fire, Warming up, Community giving back, Dog reunited with family
[1] Albuquerque police: Man dies following early morning crash – Police are investigating after a man died at the scene of a crash. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a truck drove down Gibson near University in southeast Albuquerque when he veered off the road. The truck ended up balanced on a retaining wall. Police say the driver, Ruben Alvarez got out of the vehicle and fell over the edge of the wall, which is about a six-foot drop. Officers say it appears Alvarez hit his head and died at the scene.
Police: Man charged for losing daughter in Albuquerque while drunk
An arrest warrant for child abuse charges has been issued for a man accused of losing his daughter while he was drunk.
Albuquerque police investigate death inside hotel room
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death inside a Northeast hotel. The person was found dead inside an Extended Stay Hotel on Menaul Boulevard NE. A possible cause of death was not initially stated. Officers on scene called homicide detectives to begin their investigation. This...
Albuquerque police: Man dies following early morning crash
Authorities are still investigating.
APD makes connection between 2 murders with 2019 Christmas shooting
Any information on these shootings can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
Mother speaks out about troubled son after police standoff
Dec. 23—When James Martinez pushed his mother to the ground in September 2021, she didn't know where to turn. Her son had been battling mental illness for over a decade, and she desperately wanted to get him help. "I called everybody. I called pastors. I called all the organizations...
Albuquerque police determine man shot himself after crash on Tramway
The investigation into the police shooting is ongoing.
APD: One person found dead in hotel room
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
Man accused of killing 4 people in New Mexico sentenced in other murder trial
The man charged with killing four people and leaving their bodies at the Sunport last year has been sentenced to prison. However, the sentence is for a different crime.
Santa Fe sheriffs need public’s help in locating November homicide suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote. The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored […]
Albuquerque man troubled after home shot up in middle of night
The retired mail carrier has no idea why someone would shoot up his home.
Mother charged with son’s death now facing shoplifting charge
SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a mother charged in the death of her one-year-old son locked up until trial because, they say, she was caught shoplifting. Elisa Renova was arrested in June after her son died at UNM Hospital. When police searched the family’s Socorro home, they say they found fentanyl pills in the boy’s room. […]
Larry Barker’s best 2022 investigations
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been another year of stories of abuse, neglect, and potentially deadly situations uncovered by Larry Barker. Some of his best are highlighted here, including stories of corruption at APD, broken fire hydrants, and dangerous bridges across the state. APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated While assigned to the […]
APD: Barelas neighborhood shooting kills 1; self-defense could have been involved
APD said officers responded to the incident around 10:24 a.m. Wednesday.
Albuquerque police: Pedestrian dead after crash
The area is closed until the on-scene part of the investigation is complete.
Fatal hit and run suspect to be released following substance program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing charges for leaving the scene of a deadly accident will be released until trial, but not right away. Jennifer Rue was in court Tuesday afternoon. She is accused of hitting a car on the side of Wilmoore Drive back on October 10. The car was on jacks and Scott […]
Video shows moment missing girl is found on Albuquerque bus
Children, Youth, and Families Department will not say who the girl is living with now, but a spokesperson said that she is 'safe.'
