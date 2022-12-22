Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Murder suspect on the lam found in Central Point
Dec. 24—Central Point police officers arrested a murder suspect Friday who had eluded Portland police for weeks, authorities said. Jose Antonia Caraballo, 43, was wanted as a suspect in the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27. Muhlbach's body was found in Powell Butte Nature Park on the afternoon of Dec. 9, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau.
KTVL
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
KDRV
Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts
SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
YAHOO!
Suspected porch pirates nabbed near Central Point
Dec. 22—The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two suspects linked to a string of mailbox thefts outside Central Point city limits, and investigators have returned the mail to the U.S. Postal Service to be delivered to the intended recipients. Derrik Ryan Miller, 30, and Breeana Claudette...
kezi.com
Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.
WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
KDRV
Police departments join forces for safety patrols incoming Christmas weekend
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Oregon State Police, and Medford Police had a joint safety saturation patrol. Officers patrolled near Crater Lake highway in White City, Big X area in Medford, and the expressway. The patrol took place from 12 pm until 4 pm. The sergeant with...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/23 – Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point, Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Regarding Hemp And Cannabis Grows
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested two suspects yesterday after a...
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
YAHOO!
2 seniors living in their cars at a local park never imagined they'd end up on the streets
Dec. 24—Settling into their golden years, Central Point residents Venora Dobrowolski and Stephen Head have plenty in common, though didn't even realize they were neighbors until just a few days ago. Spending their daylight hours just a few parking spaces apart at Don Jones Memorial Park, the unlikely neighbors...
YAHOO!
'Gone without a goodbye' -- Family of man killed in hit and run plan vigil
Dec. 24—A Medford mother said community support has helped her family get through the first few weeks of life without her longtime partner, fiancé Zachary Mitchell. Lacey Mobley and her three children are hosting a memorial at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park on Stewart Avenue in Medford. They plan to release orange balloons — her late partner's favorite color — and hold a candlelight vigil. Mobley said the event will give those in attendance a chance to share stories and also show his three children how much the 34-year-old was loved.
KTVL
Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
Comments / 0