White City, OR

YAHOO!

Murder suspect on the lam found in Central Point

Dec. 24—Central Point police officers arrested a murder suspect Friday who had eluded Portland police for weeks, authorities said. Jose Antonia Caraballo, 43, was wanted as a suspect in the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27. Muhlbach's body was found in Powell Butte Nature Park on the afternoon of Dec. 9, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Man found dead in Bear Creek

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts

SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
SELMA, OR
YAHOO!

Suspected porch pirates nabbed near Central Point

Dec. 22—The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two suspects linked to a string of mailbox thefts outside Central Point city limits, and investigators have returned the mail to the U.S. Postal Service to be delivered to the intended recipients. Derrik Ryan Miller, 30, and Breeana Claudette...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kezi.com

Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
WINSTON, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/23 – Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point, Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Regarding Hemp And Cannabis Grows

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested two suspects yesterday after a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY

On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
YAHOO!

'Gone without a goodbye' -- Family of man killed in hit and run plan vigil

Dec. 24—A Medford mother said community support has helped her family get through the first few weeks of life without her longtime partner, fiancé Zachary Mitchell. Lacey Mobley and her three children are hosting a memorial at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park on Stewart Avenue in Medford. They plan to release orange balloons — her late partner's favorite color — and hold a candlelight vigil. Mobley said the event will give those in attendance a chance to share stories and also show his three children how much the 34-year-old was loved.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

