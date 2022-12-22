Dec. 24—A Medford mother said community support has helped her family get through the first few weeks of life without her longtime partner, fiancé Zachary Mitchell. Lacey Mobley and her three children are hosting a memorial at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park on Stewart Avenue in Medford. They plan to release orange balloons — her late partner's favorite color — and hold a candlelight vigil. Mobley said the event will give those in attendance a chance to share stories and also show his three children how much the 34-year-old was loved.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO