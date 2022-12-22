ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WMBF

Duke Energy addresses rolling blackouts, Governor Cooper calls for answers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cold weather combined with high winds heading into the Christmas weekend led to problems for customers of Duke Energy with thousands being left in the dark during some of the coldest days of the year. Rolling blackouts were scheduled by the power company leaving some without power for hours in an effort to prevent even larger outages.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

FBI investigating after intruder shot at Shaw Air Force Base

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. Investigators say an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured a man who gained access to the base with a prohibited weapon.
WMBF

WATCH: An inside look at how NORAD tracks Santa on Christmas Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You better watch out, better not cry! Santa Claus is on his way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Our Erica Edwards recently spoke to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) about how its Santa Tracker project came to be and what goes into following his yearly trek.
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for the coldest Christmas since 1999

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to that arctic cold front temperatures are going to be way below normal for your Christmas Weekend. Santa will have no problems flying in the Pee Dee. We’ll continue to have clear skies and frigid temperatures. Overnight lows are going to drop in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

