Duke Energy addresses rolling blackouts, Governor Cooper calls for answers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cold weather combined with high winds heading into the Christmas weekend led to problems for customers of Duke Energy with thousands being left in the dark during some of the coldest days of the year. Rolling blackouts were scheduled by the power company leaving some without power for hours in an effort to prevent even larger outages.
WATCH: A year in review - Grand Strand Community Events
Jonah Burton, 8, has died after battling brain cancer. Jonah Burton, 8, has died after battling a rare form of brain cancer.
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of utility companies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are taking more precautions to protect power grids as temperatures remain low on Christmas Eve. Duke Energy said it implemented rolling blackouts due to “unusually high energy demand.” Duke estimates around 500,000 customers...
North Myrtle Beach church helps bring Christmas to those impacted by Kentucky flooding
TOPMOST, KY. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand church joined in an effort to bring Christmas to those impacted by flooding in another part of the country this year. Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon, West Virginia, brought trailers and vans full of toys and Christmas decorations for people in Topmost, Kentucky.
South Carolina Highway Patrol breaks down what travelers can expect on roads this Christmas weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the drop in temperatures, South Carolina Highway Patrol is urging people to prepare their vehicles just as they would their homes. Trooper Nick Pye says it’s surprising the number of people he sees who run out of gas during their commutes or don’t have a spare tire.
FBI investigating after intruder shot at Shaw Air Force Base
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. Investigators say an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured a man who gained access to the base with a prohibited weapon.
WATCH: An inside look at how NORAD tracks Santa on Christmas Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You better watch out, better not cry! Santa Claus is on his way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Our Erica Edwards recently spoke to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) about how its Santa Tracker project came to be and what goes into following his yearly trek.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for the coldest Christmas since 1999
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to that arctic cold front temperatures are going to be way below normal for your Christmas Weekend. Santa will have no problems flying in the Pee Dee. We’ll continue to have clear skies and frigid temperatures. Overnight lows are going to drop in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.
