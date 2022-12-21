ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

1 in custody in Monday shooting at Detroit police precinct

A person is in custody in connection with the non-fatal Monday shooting at a Detroit police precinct on the city's east side, officials said. They made the announcement Wednesday in a tweet. On Monday, officials said a woman was wanted for the shooting. She allegedly opened fire on a man...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn police station shooting: New details about man killed by officer, how it happened

When a man entered a Dearborn police station and pointed a gun at an officer Sunday, there was bullet-resistant glass between them, but that wasn’t enough to prevent bloodshed. Ali Naji, 33 — who is believed to have struggled with mental illness — walked into the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department that afternoon with a stolen 9 mm pistol and looked around before an officer in a nearby room entered the lobby, according to Michigan State...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother

Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Westland Family Dollar store

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect broke into a Westland Family Dollar store and took several items early Wednesday. Police said the suspect broke the front door of the store at 6006 N Wayne Rd. just after 1 a.m. He was inside for several minutes and fled with stolen items.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
CBS Detroit

Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Suspect who impersonated cop, shot man in Detroit now in custody

A suspect who Detroit police say impersonated a cop and shot another man last week on the city's east side is in custody, officials said. "We have a person in custody concerning the impersonation of a police officer and the shooting of a man in his 50s," they said in a tweet. "No further details are available at this time."
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy