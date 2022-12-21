Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Detroit News
1 in custody in Monday shooting at Detroit police precinct
A person is in custody in connection with the non-fatal Monday shooting at a Detroit police precinct on the city's east side, officials said. They made the announcement Wednesday in a tweet. On Monday, officials said a woman was wanted for the shooting. She allegedly opened fire on a man...
Dearborn police station shooting: New details about man killed by officer, how it happened
When a man entered a Dearborn police station and pointed a gun at an officer Sunday, there was bullet-resistant glass between them, but that wasn’t enough to prevent bloodshed. Ali Naji, 33 — who is believed to have struggled with mental illness — walked into the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department that afternoon with a stolen 9 mm pistol and looked around before an officer in a nearby room entered the lobby, according to Michigan State...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
Masked suspects rob delivery driver at gunpoint on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are working to find two alleged thieves who held up a delivery driver on the city’s west side on Wednesday afternoon. The robbers wore ski masks and fled in an SUV.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in apparent domestic violence-related incident on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed Thursday in an apparent domestic violence-related incident on Detroit’s east side, police said. Officers were called around 10:45 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 22) to the 12300 block of Banneker Court. That’s near the intersection of Conner Street and East Warren Avenue.
Detroit News
Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother
Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
Detroit man charged for impersonating a police officer, non-fatal shooting
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Woman shot in neck after witnessing men arguing with Detroit gas station clerk
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old woman who had plans to start college soon is now focusing on recovering after she was shot in the neck at a Detroit gas station. Kyla stopped at the Sunoco at Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. While inside, she saw a group of men arguing with the clerk.
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old cuts classmate with pocket knife during altercation at Westland bus stop
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A student was arrested Thursday morning after they cut their classmate during an altercation at a bus stop in Westland. School officials say a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old from Schweitzer Elementary School engaged in a physical altercation before the start of school. At some point,...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Westland Family Dollar store
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect broke into a Westland Family Dollar store and took several items early Wednesday. Police said the suspect broke the front door of the store at 6006 N Wayne Rd. just after 1 a.m. He was inside for several minutes and fled with stolen items.
fox2detroit.com
Rare ridealong: Feds break up gangs, serve 5 search warrants in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When federal agents smash their way into gang activity, they do it early in the morning, and it comes after months of planning. Elite agents put in hours of work and research out of the ATF's special operations division on loan to Detroit. Roll call started...
fox2detroit.com
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Parents threaten kids with gun; man dies while driving; woman shoots gun in house: Port Huron police blotter, Nov. 1-9
The Port Huron Police Department investigated 22 crimes of “an unusual or serious nature” in November, according to City Manager James Freed in his monthly administrative report to Mayor Pauline Repp and the city council. Here is a sample of crimes that occurred Nov. 1-9. Child abuse with...
Suspect impersonating cop pulls over woman in Rochester, police say
Police are applauding a woman’s gut feeling during a suspicious traffic stop by an officer in Oakland County on Monday night – only authorities said no patrols were in the area at the time.
Detroit News
Suspect who impersonated cop, shot man in Detroit now in custody
A suspect who Detroit police say impersonated a cop and shot another man last week on the city's east side is in custody, officials said. "We have a person in custody concerning the impersonation of a police officer and the shooting of a man in his 50s," they said in a tweet. "No further details are available at this time."
10-year-old stabbed by 9-year-old with pocket knife at Westland school bus stop: police
Westland Police are questioning a fourth-grader and his parent after another fourth-grader was stabbed in the hand and leg. Police say both children involved are students at Schweitzer Elementary School in the Wayne-Westland School District.
WILX-TV
Driver arrested in Brighton found in possession of large amounts of marijuana
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) stopped a vehicle in on Tuesday around 6:10 p.m. for texting while driving. The investigation found the driver in possession of large amounts of marijuana, THC wax, vape pens and cartridges, mushrooms, and scales. The driver was arrested and taken to Livingston...
fox2detroit.com
Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
Comments / 0