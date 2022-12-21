ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WBAL Radio

House Jan. 6 committee releases final report on Capitol attack

(WASHINGTON) -- After nine public hearings and interviews with hundreds of witnesses, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report late Thursday night. The 814-page volume is divided into eight chapters: The Big Lie; "I just want to find 11,780 votes"; Fake...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake loses lawsuit to Hobbs, Maricopa County in election challenge

(The Center Square) – The Maricopa County Superior Court reaffirmed Democrat Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’s gubernatorial election win in a Saturday ruling in Republican Kari Lake’s election lawsuit. The ruling said that “the court DOES NOT find clear and convincing evidence” that “misconduct” altered the election results. Witnesses, such as Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, testified. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WBAL Radio

House Jan. 6 committee releases interview transcripts of 34 witnesses

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday released the interview transcripts of 34 witnesses who were interviewed as part of the sprawling 17-month probe. House Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson had initially said the committee would be releasing its voluminous final report...

