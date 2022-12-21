ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FOX Sports

D-backs trade Varsho to Blue Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last season with the Blue...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Which NFL teams could receive some Christmas cheer?

It is gift-giving season, the time of year when you either get something you asked for, something you didn't, or maybe, if you haven't been good, nothing at all. So it goes in the National Football League, too, where this year there are more parcels than usual stacked up around pro football's metaphoric familial tree, and in an abundance of cases the same present awaits once the pigskin-colored wrapping has been torn off.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: Best bets for Packers-Dolphins, Commanders-49ers

We’ve reached that point of the NFL season when more games are played on Saturday than Sunday. Only three games go off on Christmas Day. Please don’t forget this as you’re placing your bets for Week 16. Our best bets (36-32-1) are in the green, and I’m...

