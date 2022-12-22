Beautiful home located in the peaceful Trails of Oakridge Subdivision. This gorgeous home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in 1 story with a 2-car side entry garage. A very nice and tall door will grant you access to the main hallway with beautiful fixtures that illuminate your way to a very nice family Room with big windows that allow you to enjoy the view of the beautiful backyard with a very nice covered patio. The main bedroom is isolated in the back left side of this gorgeous home, there you will find a very spacious bathroom with double vanities and a soak-in tub, a walk-in shower and a very well distributed walk-in closet. The Kitchen has a large Granite Countertop Island, stainless steel appliances, a big corner pantry and a beautiful breakfast nook with direct access to the covered patio. You will enjoy the spacious laundry room, a very ample bathroom close to spacious bedrooms with beautiful windows. When you access home from the garage, you'll find a very nice mud room next to another isolated bedroom, perfect for a study room, office room, TV room, gym... you name it. This home comes fully landscaped with a Privacy Fence and Sprinkler System. Schedule your private showing today!

MCGREGOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO