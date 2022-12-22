Read full article on original website
Aranda optimistic about Baylor football despite disappointing season
Baylor coach Dave Aranda never thinks he has all the answers. As a third-year head coach, Aranda is always learning, evolving and asking himself what he needs to do better. After the incredible high of winning the 2021 Big 12 championship with one of the most exciting finishes in school history, Baylor’s followup was a huge disappointment.
Sportsperson of the Year: A look at the finalists
While McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim was the overwhelming winner of our newsroom committee's voting for the Tribune-Herald's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year honor, several other Central Texas athletes, coaches and teams captured our attention this year, too. Let's meet the other four finalists in the voting for...
Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies
Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics. Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954. Davidson played for the NFL's Colts...
Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC
Back in May once a busy school year concluded, the baseball and softball teams at McLennan Community College gathered for a group photo. What a ride both teams had enjoyed, and their smiles hadn’t faded at that point. As they clumped together and posed with their respective World Series trophies, MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim observed the scene and thought to herself, “This is incredible.”
Little League, Challenger field renovations on track for spring ball
Renovations at the old Waco ballfields near North 44th Street are on track to welcome ballplayers home for opening day in April, according to Tom Balk, Waco parks and recreation senior park planner. $8.9 million Lake Air, Challenger renovation on track for spring ball. “I think for park development folks...
INTERVIEW: Sportsperson of the Year: Shawn Trochim, MCC athletic director
INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022. Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC. Reflective of a year that...
$8.9 million Lake Air, Challenger renovation on track for spring ball
Renovations at the old Little League fields along New Road are on track to welcome ballplayers home for opening day in April, according to Tom Balk, Waco parks and recreation senior park planner. The fields are undergoing $8.9 million in upgrades that will create a complex with new amenities, four...
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
LETTERS: Midway candidate wasted our time; build new streets, not trails
In reference Joseph Coburn’s withdrawal as the pick for the Midway ISD superintendent position, it’s a sad day when somebody puts themself into the running for a position like this with no apparent serious thought as to whether or not they really want the job to begin with. What a waste of everybody’s time and money, including the school board that spent countless hours and money sifting through all the information, only to come up with a candidate who apparently never really wanted the job to begin with. Thanks for nothing, sir.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Sunday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Waco-area news briefs: Winter camp to start Tuesday at Art Center Waco
The Tribune-Herald will will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas, and the newspaper will publish only an electronic edition Monday. The e-edition, at wacotrib.com/eedition, is available to all print and digital subscribers. Zoo for New Year’s Eve. Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will host a New...
Waco man pleads to $14M oil and gas Ponzi scheme, still faces civil suit
A Waco man who pleaded guilty last month to federal wire fraud charges in a $14 million Ponzi scheme involving oil and gas investments still faces a civil suit Waco’s 414th State District Court. Jay Taylor II pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in a federal district court in Fort Worth...
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
TFNB Your Bank For Life moves into Gladstone Knight building on Elm Avenue
TFNB Your Bank For Life in 2020 brought banking back to East Waco after a decades-long absence. After two years there, it is moving across the street to the Gladstone Knight building at 700 Elm Ave., which will serve as its permanent location. The bank renovated the space as COVID-19 waxed and waned and the street became an obstacle course due to millions of dollars in public improvements.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $449,000
Beautiful home located in the peaceful Trails of Oakridge Subdivision. This gorgeous home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in 1 story with a 2-car side entry garage. A very nice and tall door will grant you access to the main hallway with beautiful fixtures that illuminate your way to a very nice family Room with big windows that allow you to enjoy the view of the beautiful backyard with a very nice covered patio. The main bedroom is isolated in the back left side of this gorgeous home, there you will find a very spacious bathroom with double vanities and a soak-in tub, a walk-in shower and a very well distributed walk-in closet. The Kitchen has a large Granite Countertop Island, stainless steel appliances, a big corner pantry and a beautiful breakfast nook with direct access to the covered patio. You will enjoy the spacious laundry room, a very ample bathroom close to spacious bedrooms with beautiful windows. When you access home from the garage, you'll find a very nice mud room next to another isolated bedroom, perfect for a study room, office room, TV room, gym... you name it. This home comes fully landscaped with a Privacy Fence and Sprinkler System. Schedule your private showing today!
