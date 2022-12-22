Read full article on original website
Kansas man jailed Christmas Eve for business robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a business robbery have a suspect in custody. Just before 8p.m. on December 1, police responded to a robbery at a pay-day loan store at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd, in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Upon arrival officers obtained a description of male suspect.
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Man injured in Kansas house fire on Christmas morning
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person was injured in a fire at a home on Christmas Day. Just after 5a.m. Sunday, crews responded to report of a fire in a single-story home at 408 SW Lincoln Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The four adults and one child escaped prior...
🎥 Kansas officer recovering after responding to house fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY—A police officer is recovering after responding just after 1a.m. Thursday to a fire at a home in the 2400 block of Brookside in the city of Lawrence. Arriving officers found a large working fire. Four officers entered the residence to try to find victims. Fortunately, no one was inside. One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Kan. woman dies after car strikes first responder's vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries an accident that occurred just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. A 2008 Honda Civid driven by Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road south of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. She lost...
Missouri man dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Pro-life group responds to news of telemedicine abortions in Kansas
WICHITA —The abortion industry in Kansas announced Tuesday it has begun administering chemical abortions through telemedicine. “True to form, the abortion industry is once again putting its own profits and convenience ahead of safeguards for the health of women and girls,” said Danielle Underwood, KFL Director of Communications in a media release from the organization.
Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say...
Schmidt: Role of AG's in limiting federal government bigger now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt prepares to hand over the office to fellow Republican Kris Kobach, he notes that the amount of suing of the federal executive branch that happens now is more than he anticipated when he took the job 12 years ago. "We've...
Missouri teen injured after rollover accident
GENTRY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Impala driven by a 16-year-old McFall boy was westbound on Highway T one half mile west of McFall. The driver failed to negotiate a...
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
Former Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner
TOPEKA — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner, according to a media release from the The Kansas Chamber. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo...
KDHE reports slight increase in COVID cases; 7 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,216 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, for a total of 914, 407 cases. The state reported 4,153 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on...
State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage
Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds
TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
