Yakima, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbcrightnow.com

Christmas crash numbers from the WSP

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon

FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Break down Christmas boxes to deter potential thieves

WASHINGTON STATE.- Wondering what to do with those big boxes your Christmas gifts came in?. You may want to think twice before dragging them to the curb on garbage or recycling day. Boxes for big products like TV's, electronics and toys can be a sign for burglars, essentially advertising what can be found in your house.
ELLENSBURG, WA
97 Rock

Two Sentenced In East Wenatchee Pepper Spray Attack

Sentencing is now complete for two men who entered an East Wenatchee home and attacked four people with pepper spray back in September. This week, 32-year-old Kurtis Robert Ickes pleaded guilty to armed criminal mischief, and received a three-month jail sentence. In November, 35-year-old Zane Russell Grissom received a sentence...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Fentanyl Use Causing Issues at Chelan Co. Jail

The Chelan County Regional Justice Center is grappling with several issues being created by the proliferation of fentanyl use in the Wenatchee Valley. The facility is still operating until quarantine protocols from the COVID-19 pandemic, which require new intakes to remain in isolation for a brief period - usually no more than two or three days - prior to joining the rest of the jail's inmate population.
kpq.com

Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row

Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need. “We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Two Men Without A Home After East Wenatchee House Fire

There's heavy damage to an East Wenatchee home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. from a fire Wednesday morning. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was reported to have started on the top floor at roughly 6am. The fire required traffic control while crews...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah

YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway. Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA

