KILJ Radio is very excited to announce the first ever KILJ Humanitarian Award. Friday during the weekly Generation Gap program station owner Paul Dennison and manager Kadie Johannson introduced the first two recipients of this special honor. From now on each year at this time KILJ will recognize the efforts of someone who quietly goes about making this community a better place to live. The inaugural award is presented this year to Linda Enearl and Dan Spray of Mount Pleasant. Each receives a special engraved award and $1,000 they may donate to a favorite organization.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO