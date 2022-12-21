Read full article on original website
First KILJ Humanitarian Awards
KILJ Radio is very excited to announce the first ever KILJ Humanitarian Award. Friday during the weekly Generation Gap program station owner Paul Dennison and manager Kadie Johannson introduced the first two recipients of this special honor. From now on each year at this time KILJ will recognize the efforts of someone who quietly goes about making this community a better place to live. The inaugural award is presented this year to Linda Enearl and Dan Spray of Mount Pleasant. Each receives a special engraved award and $1,000 they may donate to a favorite organization.
Water Main Break
The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities is currently experiencing a water main break on Monroe and White Street. The water will be temporarily shut off from White to McCoy as well as Van Buren St. from Monroe to Washington for our water department to make repairs. The Utilities regrets any inconvenience....
