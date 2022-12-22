Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly AZ Woman Works at Walmart to Pay her Medical Bills; Customer Starts GoFundMe and Raises Over $130KZack LoveApache Junction, AZ
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT
TB_FG Succop 38, 13:23. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 1:37. Key Play: R.White 18 run. Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 0. Ari_FG Prater 56, :32. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 1:15. Key Plays: Dortch 20 run; McSorley 3 run on 3rd-and-10. Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 3. Second Quarter. TB_FG Succop 35,...
SEATTLE 85, GEORGE WASHINGTON 67
Percentages: FG .437, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Tyson 3-9, Rajkovic 2-5, Chatfield 2-6, Grigsby 2-6, Schumacher 1-7, Williamson 0-1, Levis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Tyson 6, Schumacher 2, Udenyi 2, Grigsby, Rajkovic). Steals: 3 (Chatfield, Udenyi, Williamson). Technical Fouls: None.
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
Iona 76, Pepperdine 66
IONA (9-4) Ibine Ayo 1-5 0-0 2, Joseph 9-13 2-4 20, Shema 4-6 1-4 9, Clayton 6-13 4-4 18, Jenkins 4-12 0-0 11, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Slazinski 5-10 0-0 12, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 7-12 76. PEPPERDINE (7-7) Lewis...
Golden State 123, Memphis 109
Percentages: FG .415, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane, Konchar). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 6, Brooks 5, Aldama, Jackson...
San Francisco 37, Washington 20
Washington0776—20 San Francisco071416—37 SF_McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26. Was_Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22. SF_Kittle 34 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:38. SF_Kittle 33 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52. Was_McLaurin 3 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 2:46. Fourth Quarter. SF_FG Gould 26, 14:56. SF_FG...
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Phi_FG J.Elliott 25, 11:16. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Minshew 48 pass to A.Brown; Minshew 3 run on 3rd-and-9. Philadelphia 3, Dallas 0. Phi_Sweat 42 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 9:18. Philadelphia 10, Dallas 0. Dal_E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:52. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key...
HAWAI'I 58, SMU 57
Percentages: FG .436, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Phelps 2-5, Smith 1-1, Todorovic 1-3, Williamson 0-1, Nutall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall, Williamson). Turnovers: 12 (Nutall 3, Odigie 3, Koulibaly 2, Williamson 2, Lanier, Smith). Steals: 5 (Nutall 2, Koulibaly, Phelps, Todorovic).
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
MILWAUKEE (118) Connaughton 5-9 1-2 15, G.Antetokounmpo 9-22 8-12 27, Lopez 7-8 1-2 16, Allen 3-7 2-2 8, Holiday 8-14 4-4 23, Beauchamp 2-3 0-0 5, Portis 2-4 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 3-8 3-3 11, Carter 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 21-27 118.
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125. DENVER (128) Gordon 11-18...
L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14
LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48. Drive: 2 plays, 11 yards, 00:27. Key Play: Wagner 13 interception return to Denver 11. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 0. Den_FG McManus 54, :39. Drive: 9 plays, 39 yards, 4:06. Key Plays: Wilson 20 pass to Sutton; Wilson 23 pass to Jeudy; Wilson 12 pass to Sutton; Wilson 2 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Rams 17, Denver 3.
Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Washington
Philadelphia 76ers (20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.1 points per game. The Wizards are 7-13 in conference play. Washington gives up...
Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased.
Phoenix takes on Memphis on 3-game losing streak
Phoenix Suns (19-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix heads into the matchup against Memphis as losers of three straight games. The Grizzlies are 9-9 against conference opponents. Memphis is second in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per...
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Car_Darnold 3 run (Pineiro kick), 9:35. Car_Foreman 4 run (Pineiro kick), 2:08. Car_FG Pineiro 37, :00. Third Quarter. Car_D.Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 9:12. Det_S.Zylstra 7 pass from Goff (run failed), 3:09. Fourth Quarter.
Miami hosts Minnesota on home losing streak
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Minnesota. The Heat have gone 9-8 in home games. Miami is fourth in the NBA allowing only 109.2...
Saturday's Transactions
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.
San Antonio hosts conference rival Utah
Utah Jazz (19-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-22, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz visit Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Spurs have gone 4-18 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is 5-16 against...
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
