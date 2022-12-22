Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed CB Josh Jackson off waivers from Pittsburgh. Placed LS Aaron Brewer on injured reserve. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Josh Norman to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OT Jack Conklin to a four-year contract extension. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted LB Segun...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Roy first goalie to win 500 games
1908 — Jack Johnson becomes the first black man to win the world heavyweight boxing title, with a 14th-round knockout of Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia. 1917 — Toronto’s Harry Cameron becomes the first defenseman to score four goals in a game as the Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-5.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: WR Michael Bandy, RB Sony Michel, OT Storm Norton, RB Isaiah Spiller, QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods. INDIANAPOLIS: C Wesley French, TE Kylen Granson, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Kenny Moore, QB Matt Ryan, DT Chris Williams.
Porterville Recorder
Packers intercept 3 passes in 4th, beat Tua, Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay intercepted three of Tua Tagovailoa's passes in the fourth quarter and the Aaron Rodgers and Packers rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one...
Porterville Recorder
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
Porterville Recorder
Islanders host the Penguins after Beauvillier's 2-goal game
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -129, Islanders +109; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Anthony Beauvillier's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
MILWAUKEE (118) Connaughton 5-9 1-2 15, G.Antetokounmpo 9-22 8-12 27, Lopez 7-8 1-2 16, Allen 3-7 2-2 8, Holiday 8-14 4-4 23, Beauchamp 2-3 0-0 5, Portis 2-4 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 3-8 3-3 11, Carter 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 21-27 118.
Porterville Recorder
Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased.
Porterville Recorder
Panthers sign CB Norman; Horn to have wrist surgery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the...
Porterville Recorder
Hurricanes bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -400, Blackhawks +311; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Chicago Blackhawks as winners of eight straight games. Carolina has gone 10-3-1 at home and...
Porterville Recorder
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday. DALLAS COWBOYS at TENNESSEE TITANS...
Porterville Recorder
Miami hosts Minnesota on home losing streak
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Minnesota. The Heat have gone 9-8 in home games. Miami is fourth in the NBA allowing only 109.2...
Porterville Recorder
Vancouver hosts San Jose following Miller's 2-goal performance
San Jose Sharks (11-18-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -157, Sharks +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the San Jose Sharks after J.T. Miller's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10
Las_Renfrow 14 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:38. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 8:22. Key Plays: Abdullah kick return to Las Vegas 28; Carr 10 pass to Moreau; Jacobs 11 run; Carr 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Carr 17 pass to Abdullah on 3rd-and-16. Las Vegas 7, Pittsburgh 0. Second Quarter.
Porterville Recorder
Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Washington
Philadelphia 76ers (20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.1 points per game. The Wizards are 7-13 in conference play. Washington gives up...
Porterville Recorder
Avalanche bring win streak into game against the Coyotes
Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (11-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -256, Coyotes +208; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes looking to build upon a four-game win streak. Arizona is 0-2-2 against the...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Denver following Jokic's 41-point showing
Denver Nuggets (21-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-14, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Sacramento Kings after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 128-125 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks...
Porterville Recorder
Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Blue Jackets
Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -158, Blue Jackets +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Porterville Recorder
Flames in action against the Oilers following overtime win
Edmonton Oilers (18-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-12-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -146, Oilers +123; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime. Calgary has a...
