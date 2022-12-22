Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT
TB_FG Succop 38, 13:23. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 1:37. Key Play: R.White 18 run. Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 0. Ari_FG Prater 56, :32. Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 1:15. Key Plays: Dortch 20 run; McSorley 3 run on 3rd-and-10. Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 3. Second Quarter. TB_FG Succop 35,...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH STATE 82, WASHINGTON STATE 73
Percentages: FG .604, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Ashworth 3-3, Bairstow 2-3, Shulga 2-3, Funk 2-5, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akin 2, Funk). Turnovers: 11 (Akin 4, Ashworth 3, Funk 2, Jones, Shulga). Steals: 5 (Dorius 2, Ashworth, Jones, Shulga).
Porterville Recorder
Banged-up Titans have nothing at stake but health vs. Dallas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have absolutely nothing on the line Thursday night except pride and the chance to build some momentum by snapping a five-game skid. Getting as healthy as possible for their regular-season finale in Jacksonville (7-8) with the AFC South title on the line...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix takes on Memphis on 3-game losing streak
Phoenix Suns (19-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix heads into the matchup against Memphis as losers of three straight games. The Grizzlies are 9-9 against conference opponents. Memphis is second in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per...
Porterville Recorder
Panthers sign CB Norman; Horn to have wrist surgery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the...
Porterville Recorder
Miami hosts Minnesota on home losing streak
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Minnesota. The Heat have gone 9-8 in home games. Miami is fourth in the NBA allowing only 109.2...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125. DENVER (128) Gordon 11-18...
Porterville Recorder
Weekend Sports In Brief
Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour. Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Memphis 109
MEMPHIS (109) Brooks 4-12 4-5 13, Jackson Jr. 5-7 0-0 11, Adams 2-6 2-2 6, Bane 2-13 5-6 9, Morant 15-29 4-7 36, Clarke 4-5 1-2 9, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Aldama 3-7 0-2 9, Jones 3-4 6-6 13, Konchar 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 22-30 109. GOLDEN STATE (123)
Porterville Recorder
Packers intercept 3 passes in 4th, beat Tua, Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay intercepted three of Tua Tagovailoa's passes in the fourth quarter and the Aaron Rodgers and Packers rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one...
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 58, SMU 57
Percentages: FG .436, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Phelps 2-5, Smith 1-1, Todorovic 1-3, Williamson 0-1, Nutall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall, Williamson). Turnovers: 12 (Nutall 3, Odigie 3, Koulibaly 2, Williamson 2, Lanier, Smith). Steals: 5 (Nutall 2, Koulibaly, Phelps, Todorovic).
Porterville Recorder
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gardner Minshew had a chance for a Hollywood ending. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to wait at least a few more days to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, Minshew accounted for three touchdowns while throwing...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton's 43-point showing
Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers' 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. New...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10
Las_Renfrow 14 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:38. Pit_Pickens 14 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :46. RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 15-44, Carr 3-14, Bolden 1-0. Pittsburgh, Harris 16-53, Warren 6-23, Co.Heyward 1-21, Pickett 3-9, D.Watt 1-0. PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 16-30-3-174. Pittsburgh, Pickett 26-39-1-244. RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Waller 4-58, Renfrow 4-42, Abdullah 2-27,...
Comments / 0