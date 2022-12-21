ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Musician Dies

Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
Deadline

TV Series That Ended In 2022: ‘This Is Us’, ‘Black-ish’, ‘Ellen’, ‘Atlanta’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Peaky Blinders’ & More

“I’m so glad we had this time together,” Carol Burnett would sing at the end of her show each week. That sentiment comes to mind as we take a look back at the TV programs that ended during the past 12 months. The list includes more than 150 series that either finished their runs in 2022 or whose cancellations we announced this past year but will end during 2023. The gallery begins with the broadcast networks and goes on to include shows on cable, streaming and syndication. Click on the image above to scroll through. Related Story Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows...
Rolling Stone

‘Sound of Philadelphia’ Producer Thom Bell Dies at 79

Producer Thom Bell, who co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as the Mighty Three, has died at age 79. His cause of death was not immediately made known. “Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years,” said Gamble in a press statement. “When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo ‘Kenny and Tommy’ and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend. Rest in peace buddy.” “Thom Bell was my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NPR

'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

Actor Bill Nighy on the movie 'Living'

NPR's Scott Simon talks with the actor Bill Nighy about the movie "Living." He plays a joyless bureaucrat who receives a terminal diagnosis and reconsiders his life. "Living" is a film that began as a story written by Tolstoy in 1886. It was refreshed and retold by the filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1952 in his movie, "Ikiru." Now a new version's in theaters from the director, Oliver Hermanus, with the screenplay by the Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro. But Bill Nighy makes "Living" all his own, starring as a senior bureaucrat who confronts an illness, the end, and life. Bill Nighy, the star of "Living," joins us from London. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

Books We Love: Cookbook edition

Audio will be available later today. From NPR's Books We Love, four staff members recommend new cookbooks: "Persiana Everyday," "Masa," "Koshersoul," and "The Woks of Life."
NPR

Public Radio Stations' Best Live Sessions of 2022

Across the country, public radio stations (thankfully) opened their doors again in 2022 and had a busy year producing some great live music sessions. Here are the best of the bunch, featuring studio performances, home recordings and socially-distanced outdoor sets. Big Freedia with Tank & the Bangas, World Cafe At...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pitchfork

The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative

Audio will be available later today. An ABC News freelance producer gathered dirt on critics of a consulting firm's powerful clients. A former network president says her actions confirm people's worst suspicions about the news media.
The Independent

The Stranglers’ drummer Jet Black dies aged 84

Jet Black, drummer of new-wave rock band The Stranglers, has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed.The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in North Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.A statement from his representative confirmed he passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday December 6.Black was a founding member of The Stranglers, who formed in Guildford in 1974, and his playing style helped them achieve their unique sound – achieving 23 top 40 singles and 19 top...
The Associated Press

Q&A: Baumbach finds a cinematic playground in ‘White Noise’

It was early in the pandemic when filmmaker Noah Baumbach, for the first time in his career, found himself wondering what he was going to do next. 2019 had been a big year, both professionally and in his personal life. He lost his father. He had a child, with partner Greta Gerwig. And both had big movies ( his was “Marriage Story,”hers was “Little Women” ) that had put them on the months-long awards circuit with an infant up until the Oscars.
HAWAII STATE
NPR

Movie Review: 'Babylon'

Audio will be available later today. Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy