Read full article on original website
Related
Award-Winning Musician Dies
Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
NME
Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to return with live covers featuring Beck, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl held a secret show in Los Angeles on Monday (December 5), performing a set of covers – with a packed slate of special guests – for the first live edition of his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series. According to Variety, the show went down at the...
TV Series That Ended In 2022: ‘This Is Us’, ‘Black-ish’, ‘Ellen’, ‘Atlanta’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Peaky Blinders’ & More
“I’m so glad we had this time together,” Carol Burnett would sing at the end of her show each week. That sentiment comes to mind as we take a look back at the TV programs that ended during the past 12 months. The list includes more than 150 series that either finished their runs in 2022 or whose cancellations we announced this past year but will end during 2023. The gallery begins with the broadcast networks and goes on to include shows on cable, streaming and syndication. Click on the image above to scroll through. Related Story Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows...
‘Sound of Philadelphia’ Producer Thom Bell Dies at 79
Producer Thom Bell, who co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as the Mighty Three, has died at age 79. His cause of death was not immediately made known. “Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years,” said Gamble in a press statement. “When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo ‘Kenny and Tommy’ and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend. Rest in peace buddy.” “Thom Bell was my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all...
NPR
A sense of self: Burna Boy brings Nigerian sounds to a global audience
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with singer Burna Boy about his connection to his fans and the ways he makes sense of who he is as a person, and who he is as a performer.
NPR
Writer Rax King on her favorite book, 'Dancing Queen' by Lisa Carver
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with writer Rax King about one of her favorite books, "Dancing Queen" by Lisa Carver.
NPR
'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
NPR
Actor Bill Nighy on the movie 'Living'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with the actor Bill Nighy about the movie "Living." He plays a joyless bureaucrat who receives a terminal diagnosis and reconsiders his life. "Living" is a film that began as a story written by Tolstoy in 1886. It was refreshed and retold by the filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1952 in his movie, "Ikiru." Now a new version's in theaters from the director, Oliver Hermanus, with the screenplay by the Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro. But Bill Nighy makes "Living" all his own, starring as a senior bureaucrat who confronts an illness, the end, and life. Bill Nighy, the star of "Living," joins us from London. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Books We Love: Cookbook edition
Audio will be available later today. From NPR's Books We Love, four staff members recommend new cookbooks: "Persiana Everyday," "Masa," "Koshersoul," and "The Woks of Life."
NPR
Public Radio Stations' Best Live Sessions of 2022
Across the country, public radio stations (thankfully) opened their doors again in 2022 and had a busy year producing some great live music sessions. Here are the best of the bunch, featuring studio performances, home recordings and socially-distanced outdoor sets. Big Freedia with Tank & the Bangas, World Cafe At...
The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
NPR
She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative
Audio will be available later today. An ABC News freelance producer gathered dirt on critics of a consulting firm's powerful clients. A former network president says her actions confirm people's worst suspicions about the news media.
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Morse gives you a technique masterclass with this exclusive track and video lesson
In this lesson, we welcome back Steve Morse to wow us with a performance over Guitar Techniques editor Jason Sidwell’s track, The Dude Ranch. With a straight eighth-note rock feel and a tempo of 110bpm, it has a steady groove with space for lots of colourful rhythmic and melodic phrasing.
The Stranglers’ drummer Jet Black dies aged 84
Jet Black, drummer of new-wave rock band The Stranglers, has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed.The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in North Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.A statement from his representative confirmed he passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday December 6.Black was a founding member of The Stranglers, who formed in Guildford in 1974, and his playing style helped them achieve their unique sound – achieving 23 top 40 singles and 19 top...
NPR
TV's favorite foul-mouthed kids from 'South Park' celebrated a big anniversary
Audio will be available later today. The animated television series South Park celebrated its 25th anniversary over the summer. The show actually began as a student film that satirized Christmas.
Philharmonia/Shani review – fast-rising conductor shapes and steers Mahler’s monster
Lahav Shani favoured excitement over weight in his reading of Mahler’s sixth symphony, while Lisa Batiashvili’s exceptional virtuosity added depth to Sibelius’s Violin Concert
Night Five: Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Joined by Beck to Cover “E-Pro” for Hanukkah Sessions
On night five of their annual Hanukkah Sessions, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and musical compatriot Greg Kurstin were joined by the award-winning songwriter and performer Beck for a cover of the artist’s popular song “E-Pro”. “It’s a little-known fact that our favorite Grammy-winning Guero actually has Jewish...
Q&A: Baumbach finds a cinematic playground in ‘White Noise’
It was early in the pandemic when filmmaker Noah Baumbach, for the first time in his career, found himself wondering what he was going to do next. 2019 had been a big year, both professionally and in his personal life. He lost his father. He had a child, with partner Greta Gerwig. And both had big movies ( his was “Marriage Story,”hers was “Little Women” ) that had put them on the months-long awards circuit with an infant up until the Oscars.
NPR
Movie Review: 'Babylon'
Audio will be available later today. Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies.
NPR
Writer on how his book set in 1940s Los Angeles parallels today's illiberal democracy
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with writer Antony Marra about his book, "Mercury Pictures Presents."
Comments / 0