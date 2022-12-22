ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115

Percentages: FG .488, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Walker IV 3-6, Westbrook 2-5, Reaves 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Christie 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Reaves 2). Turnovers: 8 (James 2, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Brown Jr.,...
Golden State 123, Memphis 109

Percentages: FG .415, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane, Konchar). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 6, Brooks 5, Aldama, Jackson...
IONA 76, PEPPERDINE 66

Percentages: FG .492, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Jenkins 3-6, Slazinski 2-5, Clayton 2-6, Ibine Ayo 0-2, Jefferson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Joseph 3, Clayton 2, Jefferson 2, Ibine Ayo, Slazinski). Steals: 6 (Jenkins 3, Clayton 2, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
MALIBU, CA
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118

MILWAUKEE (118) Connaughton 5-9 1-2 15, G.Antetokounmpo 9-22 8-12 27, Lopez 7-8 1-2 16, Allen 3-7 2-2 8, Holiday 8-14 4-4 23, Beauchamp 2-3 0-0 5, Portis 2-4 0-0 4, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Ingles 3-8 3-3 11, Carter 3-5 0-0 7, Matthews 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 21-27 118.
MILWAUKEE, WI
HAWAI'I 58, SMU 57

Percentages: FG .436, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Phelps 2-5, Smith 1-1, Todorovic 1-3, Williamson 0-1, Nutall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall, Williamson). Turnovers: 12 (Nutall 3, Odigie 3, Koulibaly 2, Williamson 2, Lanier, Smith). Steals: 5 (Nutall 2, Koulibaly, Phelps, Todorovic).
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Seattle 85, George Washington 67

SEATTLE (9-4) Chatfield 7-13 0-0 16, Udenyi 6-9 0-0 12, Schumacher 3-13 1-2 8, Tyson 5-12 7-7 20, Grigsby 4-8 0-0 10, Rajkovic 5-8 0-0 12, Levis 0-3 3-3 3, Reiley 0-0 2-2 2, Williamson 1-4 0-0 2, Nafarrete 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-71 13-14 85.
SEATTLE, WA
Denver 128, Phoenix 125

PHOENIX (125) Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Craig 5-8 0-0 13, Ayton 9-18 3-4 22, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, Paul 6-17 5-10 17, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 4-4 18, Biyombo 2-4 1-3 5, Okogie 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 10-20 4-4 31. Totals 45-94 18-26 125. DENVER (128) Gordon 11-18...
DENVER, CO
Carolina 37, Detroit 23

Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Car_Darnold 3 run (Pineiro kick), 9:35. Car_Foreman 4 run (Pineiro kick), 2:08. Car_FG Pineiro 37, :00. Third Quarter. Car_D.Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 9:12. Det_S.Zylstra 7 pass from Goff (run failed), 3:09. Fourth Quarter.
DETROIT, MI
Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
HOUSTON, TX
L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14

LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48. LAR_Higbee 7 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), 9:47. LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 1:10. LAR_Akers 4 run (Gay kick), 12:37. Den_Dulcich 11 pass from Wilson (Murray run), 8:30. LAR_FG Gay 53, 6:16. LAR_Durant 85 interception return (Gay kick), 4:08. A_71,525. DenLAR. First downs1826. Total...
DENVER, CO
Philadelphia 119, N.Y. Knicks 112

PHILADELPHIA (119) Harris 4-10 0-0 8, Tucker 2-2 1-1 6, Embiid 12-22 10-15 35, Harden 7-16 10-11 29, Melton 5-8 0-0 15, Niang 6-11 0-0 16, Harrell 0-2 2-2 2, Milton 3-5 0-0 8, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-77 23-29 119. NEW YORK (112)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami hosts Minnesota on home losing streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Minnesota. The Heat have gone 9-8 in home games. Miami is fourth in the NBA allowing only 109.2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Saturday's Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.
TEXAS STATE

