Baltimore, MD

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — DENVER: WR Kendall Hinton, QB Jarrett Guarantano, CB Michael Ojemudia, T Calvin Anderson, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Brandon Johnson, DL Elijah Garcia. LOS ANGELES: TBA.
NEW YORK STATE
Packers intercept 3 passes in 4th, beat Tua, Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay intercepted three of Tua Tagovailoa's passes in the fourth quarter and the Aaron Rodgers and Packers rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one...
GREEN BAY, WI
Today in Sports History-Lemieux makes a remarkable comeback

1953 — The Detroit Lions edge the Cleveland Browns 17-16 for the NFL championship. Doak Walker’s extra point, following a 33-yard scoring pass, is the difference. 1959 — The Baltimore Colts beat the New York Giants 31-16 in the NFL championship. Three field goals by Pat Summerall give the Giants a 9-7 lead after three periods, but Baltimore’s defensive backfield makes three interceptions that result in scores.
Today in Sports History-Roy first goalie to win 500 games

1908 — Jack Johnson becomes the first black man to win the world heavyweight boxing title, with a 14th-round knockout of Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia. 1917 — Toronto’s Harry Cameron becomes the first defenseman to score four goals in a game as the Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-5.
COLORADO STATE
Saturday's Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Michael Dogbe to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and CB Nate Hairston to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Byron Murphy Jr. on injured reserve.
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT

Ari_Conner 22 run (Prater kick), 10:53. TB_R.White 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:07. RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 20-72, R.White 7-36, Vaughn 1-6, Brady 2-1. Arizona, Conner 15-79, Dortch 3-25, McSorley 7-14, Ingram 1-2, Brown 1-1. PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 32-48-2-281. Arizona, McSorley 24-45-1-217, Lee 1-1-0-4. RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-90, Godwin 8-63,...
TAMPA, FL

