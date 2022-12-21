Read full article on original website
Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .488, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Walker IV 3-6, Westbrook 2-5, Reaves 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Christie 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Reaves 2). Turnovers: 8 (James 2, Reaves 2, Schroder 2, Brown Jr.,...
SEATTLE 85, GEORGE WASHINGTON 67
Percentages: FG .437, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Tyson 3-9, Rajkovic 2-5, Chatfield 2-6, Grigsby 2-6, Schumacher 1-7, Williamson 0-1, Levis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Tyson 6, Schumacher 2, Udenyi 2, Grigsby, Rajkovic). Steals: 3 (Chatfield, Udenyi, Williamson). Technical Fouls: None.
HAWAI'I 58, SMU 57
Percentages: FG .436, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Phelps 2-5, Smith 1-1, Todorovic 1-3, Williamson 0-1, Nutall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall, Williamson). Turnovers: 12 (Nutall 3, Odigie 3, Koulibaly 2, Williamson 2, Lanier, Smith). Steals: 5 (Nutall 2, Koulibaly, Phelps, Todorovic).
Denver 128, Phoenix 125
Percentages: FG .479, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Shamet 7-17, Lee 4-5, Craig 3-4, Bridges 2-5, Ayton 1-1, Paul 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bridges 4, Ayton 2, Craig, Paul, Shamet). Turnovers: 13 (Ayton 6, Bridges 2, Craig 2, Shamet 2, Lee). Steals: 7...
Boston 139, Milwaukee 118
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Connaughton 4-7, Holiday 3-6, Ingles 2-6, Carter 1-1, Beauchamp 1-2, Lopez 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Portis 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Allen 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez). Turnovers: 15 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, Holiday 3, Ingles 3, Allen...
Iona 76, Pepperdine 66
IONA (9-4) Ibine Ayo 1-5 0-0 2, Joseph 9-13 2-4 20, Shema 4-6 1-4 9, Clayton 6-13 4-4 18, Jenkins 4-12 0-0 11, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Slazinski 5-10 0-0 12, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 7-12 76. PEPPERDINE (7-7) Lewis...
Golden State 123, Memphis 109
MEMPHIS (109) Brooks 4-12 4-5 13, Jackson Jr. 5-7 0-0 11, Adams 2-6 2-2 6, Bane 2-13 5-6 9, Morant 15-29 4-7 36, Clarke 4-5 1-2 9, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Aldama 3-7 0-2 9, Jones 3-4 6-6 13, Konchar 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 22-30 109. GOLDEN STATE (123)
Philadelphia 119, N.Y. Knicks 112
Percentages: FG .506, FT .793. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Melton 5-7, Harden 5-11, Niang 4-9, Milton 2-2, Tucker 1-1, Embiid 1-2, Harrell 0-1, House Jr. 0-1, Harris 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harden, Niang). Turnovers: 6 (Embiid 3, Harden, Melton, Niang). Steals: 5 (Harden 4,...
Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton's 43-point showing
Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers' 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. New...
Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.
L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14
LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 4:48. LAR_Higbee 7 pass from Mayfield (Gay kick), 9:47. LAR_Akers 2 run (Gay kick), 1:10. LAR_Akers 4 run (Gay kick), 12:37. Den_Dulcich 11 pass from Wilson (Murray run), 8:30. LAR_FG Gay 53, 6:16. LAR_Durant 85 interception return (Gay kick), 4:08. A_71,525. DenLAR. First downs1826. Total...
San Antonio hosts conference rival Utah
Utah Jazz (19-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-22, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz visit Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Spurs have gone 4-18 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is 5-16 against...
Phoenix takes on Memphis on 3-game losing streak
Phoenix Suns (19-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-12, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix heads into the matchup against Memphis as losers of three straight games. The Grizzlies are 9-9 against conference opponents. Memphis is second in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per...
Sacramento hosts Denver following Jokic's 41-point showing
Denver Nuggets (21-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-14, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Sacramento Kings after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 128-125 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns. The Kings are 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks...
Saturday's Transactions
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Michael Dogbe to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and CB Nate Hairston to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Byron Murphy Jr. on injured reserve.
