Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 15:05:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-23 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero near White Pass. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 3 AM AKST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move into the area through Friday evening. The potential times for most snow will be Friday night and then after noon on Saturday. There is an increasing likelihood that another round of significant snow accumulation will move in Sunday afternoon.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 05:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chills as cold as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for City and Borough of Juneau, Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-25 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay SNOW CONTINUES OVER THE SOUTHEAST PANHANDLE OVERNIGHT Light snow continues over the Hyder area based on area webcams. Another round of snow is expected for the northern panhandle Sun afternoon into Sun night with light to moderate accumulations. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Gustavus, Hoonah, and the City and Borough of Juneau. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snow rates will be Sun evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Renville, Ward by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 05:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Renville; Ward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Renville and Ward counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Okaloosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 05:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 20 degrees expected during the overnight and early morning hours. * WHERE...Okaloosa Inland County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Blizzard Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 05:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, frequently reducing visibilities to zero. Travel is strongly discouraged. Target Area: Jefferson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions and late effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet through tonight. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be impossible at times. Widespread blowing snow could will reduce visibility to zero. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-24 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL FOR PARTS OF SE AK THROUGH CHRISTMAS .Multiple bands of precip will pass over the panhandle through the weekend and bring significant snowfall. This morning, we are starting to see light snow being reported in the southern panhandle and we expect this to become more widespread and slowly spread north through the morning hours. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph with blowing snow. * WHERE...Haines Borough and Klukwan. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move into the area through Friday evening. The potential times for most snow will be Friday night and then after noon on Saturday. There is an increasing likelihood that another round of significant snow accumulation will move in Sunday afternoon.
High Wind Watch issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Wind prone locations could gust up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Severe turbulence and low level wind shear will be possible along and east of the Sierra crest with impacts to aviation travel likely. Travel could be also be difficult for high profile vehicles.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 06:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Herkimer LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches for areas north of Route 28 and Old Forge. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4405 7506 4406 7509 4408 7509 4408 7515 4406 7516 4402 7516 4404 7513 4402 7514 4403 7506 TIME Y22M12D25T1200Z-Y22M12D26T0000Z COORD...4405 7504 4403 7506 4405 7506 4404 7516 4398 7517 4398 7514 4391 7516 4393 7512 4391 7513 4392 7506 TIME Y22M12D26T0000Z-Y22M12D26T1400Z
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 05:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 04:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper teens expected during the overnight and early morning hours. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County .A very cold airmass is in place over northeastern Colorado, and breezy winds will continue to cause dangerous wind chill. Snowfall has ended, but drifting and blowing snow will allow for snow covered and slick roads which will impact the morning commute. Temperatures have warmed across the mountains so the wind chill warnings have been cancelled. WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills ongoing. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Fort Collins, Greeley, Byers, Limon, and Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Genesee, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 05:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BLIZZARD WARNING IS REPLACED BY A WINTER STORM WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Erie and Genesee counties. Greatest additional accumulation will be across southern Erie County including the towns of Eden, Hamburg, Orchard Park, and East Aurora. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 21:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch, however wind continues gusting at 40 to 50 mph, especially near Saginaw Bay. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow at night will worsen the effect of low visibility for travelers. Very cold conditions persist into the weekend with wind chills remaining around 15 degrees below zero tonight through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional accumulations up to 1 inch late tonight into Saturday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 04:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence Heavy snow will impact portions of St. Lawrence County through 730 AM EST At 629 AM EST, heavy snow was reported over Gouverneur, moving northeast at 35 mph. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds will continue to produce very low visibility and near impossible travel. HAZARD...Winds 35 mph or greater, and visibility less than a quarter mile. SOURCE...Radar indicated and ASOS report at Potsdam, New York. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and will blow around unsecured objects. Very low visibility will pose a hazard to motorists. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Oswegatchie, Lisbon, Louisville, De Kalb, Fowler, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Hammond, Cranberry Lake and Madrid. Travel may be nearly impossible in this area with blizzard conditions.
Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 02:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. WAC045-252000- /O.CON.KSEW.FL.W.0074.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /SRPW1.2.ER.221224T2018Z.221225T0830Z.000000T0000Z.NR/ 240 AM PST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:15 AM PST Sunday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 AM PST Sunday was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will begin receding later this morning but remain above 17.0 feet today. Additional rain the next few days will keep the river above flood stage. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain Saturday plus some additional water from melting snow pushed the river above flood stage. With more rain on the way the river will remain above flood stage for the next few days.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hyde, Potter, Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hyde; Potter; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: East Bay Interior Valleys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...East Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
