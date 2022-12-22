Staten Island postal worker held at knifepoint in attempted robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Staten Island postal worker was held at knifepoint on Staten Island Wednesday, but the would-be robbers ran off before taking anything, according to police.

The worker was delivering packages around 11:30 a.m. near the post office on Tompkins Avenue near Vanderbilt Avenue in Clifton when a group of men dressed in all black approached him with a knife drawn, officials said.

Before taking anything, the men fled in a BMW sedan, according to authorities.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have not yet made any arrests and are investigating the stick up.