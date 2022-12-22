NJ caregiver sentenced to 23 years in prison for abusing girl, 16, with neurological disorder

SOUTHHAMPTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 36-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for physically abusing the teen girl who he was a caregiver for, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Pemberton Township man, Edmondo DiPaolo, broke the 16-year-old victim’s femur while changing her diaper in March 2020, according to court documents.

DiPaolo worked for Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc. at the victim’s family’s Southampton home.

The girl, who had a neurological disorder, has since passed away from causes unrelated to the abuse. She was partially blind, unable to speak and received medication through tubes.

Family members contacted law enforcement after finding an injury to the girl’s leg. An investigation also revealed that DiPaolo forced water and a small stuffed animal into her mouth.

DiPaolo pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child earlier this year. He was sentenced on Nov. 18.