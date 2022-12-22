ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ caregiver sentenced to 23 years in prison for abusing girl, 16, with neurological disorder

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

SOUTHHAMPTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 36-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for physically abusing the teen girl who he was a caregiver for, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Pemberton Township man, Edmondo DiPaolo, broke the 16-year-old victim’s femur while changing her diaper in March 2020, according to court documents.

DiPaolo worked for Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc. at the victim’s family’s Southampton home.

The girl, who had a neurological disorder, has since passed away from causes unrelated to the abuse. She was partially blind, unable to speak and received medication through tubes.

Family members contacted law enforcement after finding an injury to the girl’s leg. An investigation also revealed that DiPaolo forced water and a small stuffed animal into her mouth.

DiPaolo pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child earlier this year. He was sentenced on Nov. 18.

bigbootylover
4d ago

Just get a new job if you can’t handle it. You have to be built for that line of work. You must be patient and empathetic your whole career.

MVT
4d ago

When you find someone to treat your incapacitated loved one with care and respect - consider yourself very lucky. Too many horror stories.

Mark Branch
4d ago

hi friend's this Person need to be in jail for life in not get at all. also God Well take Care of later 🙏 he Well See.

