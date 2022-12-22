The sixth and final season of The Crown started filming just three months ago, but the contents of the upcoming episodes — which will focus largely on the sudden death of Princess Diana — are already ruffling feathers.While Netflix announced the tragic scenes will be filmed with the "utmost respect and care," an eyewitness is claiming otherwise, insisting they're exploiting the mother-of-two's 1997 passing."They actually made [actress Elizabeth Debicki] climb into a coffin and play dead as Diana," an on-set source spilled to a U.K. news publication. "Viewers will see a French priest administering the last rites for Diana as...

4 DAYS AGO