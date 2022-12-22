Montana Grizzlies signing day: How UM approaches finding the right guys for the program

Read full article on original website
Alaska-born Patrick McMahon doing a bit of everything for Montana State men
BOZEMAN — Patrick McMahon has chosen to wear compression tights during games this season, so Montana State fans may not see the tattoo on his left leg. There, vertically on his calf, are the numbers 907, the area code for McMahon’s native Alaska. He got the tattoo in...
Van Winkle Stadium, a determined Sonny Holland and a surprising turnaround: A look back at Montana State's 1972 football season
BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 1972 football season would be one to remember for a handful of reasons, but it didn’t start out that way. Through three games, the Bobcats were 1-2 and coming off a 34-7 road loss at Cal Poly that second-year head coach Sonny Holland called “unsatisfactory” and “a general letdown in performance and execution,” according to an Associated Press report.
Bill Speltz: Delighted, disappointed & denied — western Montana sports ran gamut in 2022
Just like a Christmas subscription to the Jelly of the Month club, sports is the gift that keeps on giving all year long. Certainly there were memorable moments for fans of western Montana high school athletics in 2022. It's always a treat for this sports editor getting to watch and know all the area standouts and coaches.
406 Favs: Briar Napier's memorable stories from 2022
I've lived in Montana for barely three months. I can already tell that this magical place is oozing with sports stories that stick.
‘The winning spirit:’ St. Ignatius QB Kellen McClure shines at Indigenous Bowl
MISSOULA — Kellen McClure was looking for some personal redemption after St. Ignatius came up agonizingly short in the 8-Man state championship football game last month. The senior quarterback got that shot earlier this month instead of having to wait until the all-star games over the summer. He participated in the Indigenous Bowl, pitting the top Native American high school seniors against one another at the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings stadium.
