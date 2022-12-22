Montana Grizzlies signing day: How UM approaches finding the right guys for the program

MISSOULA — Kellen McClure was looking for some personal redemption after St. Ignatius came up agonizingly short in the 8-Man state championship football game last month. The senior quarterback got that shot earlier this month instead of having to wait until the all-star games over the summer. He participated in the Indigenous Bowl, pitting the top Native American high school seniors against one another at the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings stadium.

