ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights

Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she’s raising her voice. A conservative Christian and former Ms. South Carolina, Jill was a Republican until last summer, when in the wake of new abortion restrictions in her state, she endured the “excruciating” experience of terminating a pregnancy with a baby who had a severe heart defect.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KEYT

Jan. 6 report blames Trump, aims to prevent return to power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday places the blame for the 2021 Capitol insurrection on one person: Former President Donald Trump. The dense, 814-page document details the findings of the panel’s 18-month investigation, drawing on more than 1,000 witness interviews and more than a million pages of source material. The committee found a “multi-part conspiracy” orchestrated by Trump and his closest allies, all with the aim of overturning his 2020 election defeat. By laying out the extraordinary details the committee is trying to prevent anything similar from ever happening again.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Power substations vandalized in Washington state weeks after North Carolina electricity attack and FBI warning

After thousands of customers in Pierce County, Washington, were affected Sunday when burglars vandalized three energy substations, power was then knocked out for even more homes after a suspect or suspects gained access to a fourth substation, vandalizing the equipment and causing a fire, according to an update from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KEYT

More migrants dropped off outside vice president’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve

Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday. An initial two busloads were taken to local shelters, according to an administration official. More buses arrived outside the vice president’s residence later Saturday evening. A CNN team saw migrants being dropped off, with some migrants wearing only T-shirts in the freezing weather. They were given blankets and put on another bus that went to a local church.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy