TMZ.com

Pope Francis' Christmas Homily: Don't Be Greedy Since Jesus Was Poor

Pope Francis' Christmas message was loud and clear from the Vatican -- he condemned greed in all forms ... citing Jesus as the exact opposite of that, downright destitute. The pontiff delivered his Christmas Eve homily in Rome on Saturday ... and the overarching theme was decrying what he sees as a power-hungry society that's far too focused on consumerism and collecting wealth ... especially at the expense of others.
Chechnya Dictator's Son Wins 'Fixed' MMA Fight That Outraged Fans

You don't want to be an MMA fighter in Chechnya, especially when your opponent is the dictator's son. There was a ridiculous "fight" between Ali Kadyrov -- the 15-year-old son of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov -- and a dude named Islam Akbarov. Kadyrov had Akbarov on the mat after landing...

