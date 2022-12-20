Sen. Marsha Blackburn Claims Couple Moved From NY Due To ‘Woke’ Kindergartens. Don’t Laugh, She’s Serious!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
Related
Ron DeSantis? Liz Cheney? There’s a far more deserving choice for Time’s Person of the Year
The annual Time "Person of the Year" honor has such a long history that it’s assumed a certain gravitas, and I hardly begrudge the magazine for milking it.
7 Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
All eyes are turning to a number of Republicans to see which rising stars and notable voices might decide to take on former President Trump in 2024.
Liz Cheney resurfaced Paul Gosar's deleted tweet supporting Donald Trump's call to terminate the US Constitution: 'Time to condemn Trump yet?'
Donald Trump suggested the "termination" of rules and regulations in the Constitution that led to disputed voter fraud in the 2020 election.
POLITICO
For a second week in a row, Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — this time, for his calls to terminate the Constitution.
Anyone calling for the suspension of the Constitution would have "a very hard time being sworn in as the President of the United States," McConnell said. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Donald Trump without mentioning his name — again. “Anyone seeking the presidency who thinks that...
TIME mocked for naming Liz Cheney a 'Person of the Year' finalist: 'Should not be considered'
Conservative Twitter users reacted with confusion and mockery over Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's inclusion on TIME magazine's "Person of the Year" short list.
WATCH: The View suggests Republicans run Cheney against Trump
The ladies of The View suggested Wednesday that Republicans put their weight behind a new star, suggesting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as a possible 2024 presidential contender.
WBKO
Sen. Rand Paul reacts to threat against him, area schools, Sen. Mitch McConnell
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many parents of students from Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools were angered by the decision of school officials to not cancel school yesterday amidst a shooting threat. However, Sen. Rand Paul, who was also targeted in the threat, said it is...
Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.
When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices. "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
POLITICO
Some Florida Republicans flip on gay marriage vote
Hello and welcome to Friday. Flashback— Nearly five months ago, Florida Republicans were split over a bill that would write same-sex marriage into federal law, and protect interracial marriages. Six GOP members from the state voted for the bill when it came up in July — just a few months before they were all on the 2022 ballot.
The Jewish Press
Lee Zeldin Joins Republican Jewish Coalition
Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York this week joined the Republican Jewish Coalition, having lost his bid to become Governor of the state on November 8. Zeldin and Joshua Katzen of Massachusetts, Gabriel Groisman of Florida, and Larry Levine of Texas were elected to the RJC Board of Directors. RJC...
MSNBC
Republicans pick an odd line of attack against Hakeem Jeffries
House Democrats last week rallied behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, unanimously electing the New Yorker to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the conference’s new leader for the next Congress. Republicans congratulated him by pushing a specific line of attack, over and over again. “The newly elected incoming leader of...
POLITICO
Congressional Republicans were largely silent after POLITICO revealed Donald Trump dined with white supremacist Nicholas Fuentes.
On Sunday, when asked directly about Trump's decision to dine with Fuentes, incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) only told NBC's "Meet the Press" that the former president "certainly needs better judgment in who he dines with." The Senate: The chamber is forging ahead on a bill...
Incoming Democrat whip Katherine Clark recalls child ‘waking up with nightmares’ over climate change
Incoming House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts on Sunday recalled one of her children “waking up with nightmares” due to concerns about climate change. Clark made the comment when asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd what she and incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries intended to do differently than their leadership predecessors, Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. The 59-year-old Clark argued that her “generation” could bring a fresh perspective to Congress because her kids grew up being tormented by the threats of climate change and gun violence. “One of the biggest changes is going to be that we’re coming into this in the...
Ronna McDaniel faces two challengers to lead RNC after Lee Zeldin announces he won't run
Rep. Lee Zeldin will not challenge Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, putting McDaniel one step closer to reelection despite a disappointing midterm cycle for Republicans, although she still faces two challengers so far. Zeldin, the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee in New York whose campaign is credited with helping flip...
Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrat Evers to ban TikTok
Representatives in Congress called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices, including his own, calling it a national security threat.
Sarasota state Senator Joe Gruters runs for Republican National Committee treasurer
After chairing the Sarasota GOP for 14 years and the Florida GOP for four years, Sarasota state Sen. Joe Gruters wants to delve into Republican politics at the national level and join the leadership of the Republican National Committee. Gruters, 45, is running for treasurer of the RNC, touting his...
Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) are emerging as the new champions of conservative populism at a time when many Republicans think former President Trump’s grip on the party is slipping. All three GOP senators voted with almost the entire Senate Democratic caucus to give seven days of paid […]
Lee Zeldin says he will not run for RNC chairman and rebukes Ronna McDaniel
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) announced Wednesday he will not seek the position of chairman of the Republican National Committee but did call for current Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to step down amid recent GOP underperformance.
Comments / 0