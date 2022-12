Winter Break Swims at Bender Pool

Cedar Rapids, IA – December 21, 2022 – The Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department will hold two special open swims at Bender Pool on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5.75/person/day or a season pass. All ages are welcome, but children ages 5 and under must be accompanied and supervised by an adult within arm’s length. Children ages 6-10 must be accompanied by an adult or responsible person of at least age 14.

Regular open swims are held Fridays from 3:30-7:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Bender Pool will be closed for the holidays December 23-26, December 31, and January 1-2. Go to CRREC.org for the Bender Pool schedule.

